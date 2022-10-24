If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PSA: God of War Ragnarök spoilers are surfacing online

God of War fans beware: spoilers for Ragnarök are surfacing online.

Sony's exclusive is out on 9th November, but it seems players have got their hands on it early and are sharing screenshots online.

This is your warning to mute keywords on social media if you're looking to avoid spoilers.

God of War Ragnarök - Next Gen Immersion Trailer

Eurogamer won't be linking to any spoilers here.

PlayStation UK appears to have, jokingly, acknowledged the online spoilers.

https://twitter.com/PlayStationUK/status/1584515078161825792?s=20&t=CL0DiDT7EWwQxz5hO-frVQ

Just ahead of its release last week, the developers of A Plague Tale: Requiem had to warn of spoilers online.

Gotham Knights' executive producer also warned of spoilers as the game's artbook surfaced online.

God of War Ragnarök is shaping up well, plus we spoke to animation director Bruno Velazquez on characterisation, visual fidelity, and working across both PlayStation 4 and 5.

Tagged With

