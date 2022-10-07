Gotham Knights executive producer complains of spoilers, after artbook appears to surface

This is a quick public service announcement for those keen to avoid any spoilers for the upcoming release of Gotham Knights.

There are currently some major plot spoilers making their way around the internet, following the apparent early release of the game's artbook.

I will not go into details of what they are here, I am sure if you are keen to know more you will be able to find out exactly what it is that has been revealed prematurely, but this leak has caused Gotham Knights' executive producer to take to Twitter to complain about spoilers in general.

"I can't begin to understand why would anyone spoil a story (whether it's a game, a movie, a book, whatever) for others," wrote Fleur Marty earlier today. If you, like Marty, feel this way, I hope you manage to dodge any of the news now out there!

With the game's release only a couple of weeks away, a new trailer has now been released to celebrate the upcoming launch (see above). This gives us a closer look at some of the enemies the Knights will face, as well as how the foursome will cope following Batman's demise.

Our Chris Tapsall had a hands-on preview with Gotham Knights earlier this month, and he described the four heroes at this point as "fine".

"It's faint praise, and I'm loath to be too harsh on Gotham Knights when we're still a few weeks away from launch," he elaborated. "But at the moment it's underwhelming, and underwhelming in terms of real substance, rather than technical performance - it looks nice enough and ran without any hiccups while we played over streaming platform Parsec [but] what's missing is a sense of conviction"

Gotham Knights will launch on 21st October just for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with the developer previously confirming it had canned the planned PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game.