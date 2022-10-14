A Plague Tale: Requiem developer warns of spoilers, as gameplay appears online

Rat-infested adventure sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem won't officially be released until next week, but footage showing large chunks of its campaign is now popping up online.

The game's developer Asobo has now warned those with early copies not to ruin Requiem's story - posting a picture of a knight being consumed by thousands of plague rats as a warning of what will happen should you spoil things for others.

Digital copies of the game will unlock at midnight local time next Tuesday, 18th October, but it appears some early physical copies have been sent out early. Eurogamer has spotted some big spoilers doing the rounds - so be careful where you click if you want to go in blind.

An official trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Requiem picks up where Innocence, the first A Plague Tale game, left off - following the exploits of a young brother and sister in medieval plague-ridden France. The first game featured a captivating story with some surprisingly dark twists. From early trailers, this sequel seemed to promise the same.

PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game will launch next week alongside a cloud edition for Switch. You'll also be able to play from day one via Xbox Game Pass on console and PC.

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

If you spoil #APlagueTaleRequiem,

If you spoil #APlagueTaleRequiem,

This is what rats will do to you pic.twitter.com/1VXPD5AZp1 — A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) October 13, 2022

Last week, Gotham Knights' executive producer appeared to complain about a major spoiler for that game, which leaked online from an upcoming art book. The Batman sidekick adventure is also due to launch next week, on Friday 21st October. Again - watch out where you look online over the next few days.