Five of the Best: Tear-jerker moments

Spoilers follow for Horizon: Zero Dawn, Rime, Life is Strange, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Cyberpunk 2077. Some are written about more broadly, and some give more detail. But if you're going to play any of these games, consider scrolling very quickly.