A Plague Tale: Requiem gets 60fps mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Rats class.

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Asobo Studio
Wesley Yin-Poole
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

A Plague Tale: Requiem's performance mode is now live, which means the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions have a 60fps mode.

The 60fps option scales the resolution down - you can pick the default resolution mode if you want to enjoy the visuals at their best.

Asobo Studio's well-received rat-infested sequel also now has enhanced graphics for PC, with a Nintendo Switch cloud version due out next week. Meanwhile, all platforms get several bug fixes.


The Digital Foundry A Plague Tale Requiem Tech Review.

Digital Foundry called A Plague Tale: Requiem "a beautiful tech showcase that pushes the consoles hard" in its analysis from last year.

"A visually demanding game sees Xbox Series X deliver the smoothest experience," was Digital Foundry's verdict.

Explaining the fact A Plague Tale: Requiem was capped to 30fps on 60Hz displays on console at launch - something that disappointed some fans - Digital Foundry called it "the price we have to pay for the level of enhancements delivered by this game".

Comments
