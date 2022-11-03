If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A Plague Tale: Requiem has welcomed 1m players

Victoria Kennedy News reporter
A million players have already flocked to Asobo Studio's rat-riddled A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Sharing the milestone on Twitter, publisher Focus Entertainment thanked all those who had embarked on this "incredible journey with Amicia and Hugo" so far.

A Plague Tale: Requiem released on 18th October for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X (as well as on Xbox Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch via cloud play. Today's figure includes players from all of these platforms, and doesn't break anything out in terms of full sales.

For those yet to play, Requiem picks up a few months after where Innocence, the first Plague Tale game, left off, with brother and sister Amicia and Hugo looking for a cure to Hugo's supernatural blood disease.

Eurogamer gave A Plague Tale: Requiem a Recommended badge on its release, with Bertie calling it a "brutal, spectacular adventure of love and sacrifice".

"You can feel the game questioning you, questioning your actions. Innocence, really, was a game about running away and staying hidden, perhaps as the title suggests," he wrote.

"But Requiem has a much more vengeful side, and you'll feel the consequences of your killing as companions are shocked and even repulsed by you. It's a deep and moving exploration of love and fear."

