Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges, research tasks and bonuses
Three Ultra Beasts arrive in Pokémon Go!
Ultra Space Wonders sees the arrival of three Ultra Beasts into Pokémon Go - Naganadel, Stakataka and Blacephalon.
While Stakataka and Blacephalon are regionally exclusive Pokémon assigned to five-star raids, Naganadel is evolved from Poipole who you should already have caught via the World of Wonders special research quest in Pokémon Go.
Alongside these new Pokémon, there are Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks to complete. Not to forget about the release of shiny Mareanie and the last stage of the World of Wonder Special Research quest.
On this page:
Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge Catch Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Catch is running in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 28th May at 8pm (local time).
By completing this challenge, you'll both unlock a set of rewards and add progress to your Elite Collector Medal. Let this challenge expire though and you'll receive nothing.
Here are all of the Pokemon in the Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Catch, along with how to find them:
- Tentacool - In the wild
- Skrelp - In the wild
- Mareanie - In the wild
For completing this challenge, you'll receive 1000 XP and a Mareanie encounter.
Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge Research Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Research is running in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 28th May at 8pm (local time). Finishing this challenge will grant you a set of rewards and progress to your Elite Collector Medal. If you don't complete it before the deadline though, you'll get nothing.
To complete this challenge though, you must catch these Pokémon by completing their associated research tasks. Thankfully, the Ultra Space Wonders event comes equipped with event-exclusive field research tasks for all three Pokémon. While we're yet to test it, you might also find that the seasonal field research tasks work as well.
Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Research, along with how to find them:
- Nidoran Female - Event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) and seasonal field research task (Make 10 Nice Throws)
- Nidoran Male - Event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) and seasonal field research task (Make 10 Nice Throws)
- Trubbish - Event-exclusive research task (Power up Pokémon 10 times) and seasonal field research task (Hatch an Egg)
For completing this challenge, you'll receive 5000 XP and a Trubbish encounter.
Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge Raid Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Raid is running in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 28th May at 8pm (local time). Finishing this challenge will grant you a set of rewards and progress to your Elite Collector Medal. If you don't complete it before the deadline though, you'll get nothing.
As the name suggests, you must catch these Pokémon after successfully defeating them in a raid to have them count towards this Collection Challenge.
Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Raid, along with how to find them:
- Bagon - In one-star raids
- Deino - In one-star raids
- Druddigon - In three-star raids
For completing this challenge, you'll receive 10,000 XP and a Mareanie encounter.
The World of Wonders Season is coming to an end in Pokémon Go. Enjoy the last event - Ultra Space Wonders - and complete the final stage of World of Wonders, so you can evolve Poipole into Naganadel! You can also work on the Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders quest for a Master Ball and Glitz and Glam quest for a Diancie. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Ultra Space Wonders field research tasks in Pokémon Go
If you spin a PokéStop during the Ultra Space Wonders event in Pokémon Go, you might find yourself collecting an event-exclusive field research task. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event if you so choose. We recommend completing some of these tasks during the event though as it will help you complete one of the above Collection Challenges.
Here are the Ultra Space Wonders field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Nidoran Female or Nidoran Male encounter
- Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Trubbish encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Mareanie encounter
- Win a raid reward - Goomy or Jangmo-o encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else we know about Ultra Space Wonders in Pokémon Go
The Ultra Space Wonders event marks the release of Naganadel in Pokémon Go. You can now evolve the Poipole you earned from the World of Wonders Special Research quest by catching 20 Dragon-type Pokémon while it's your buddy and then using 200 Poipole Candy.
The final part of the World of Wonders Special Research quest will also be released as part of this event. If you haven't claimed this quest yet, then you need to do so before Saturday 1st June at 9:59am (local time). If you miss this deadline, then you'll also miss your chance to add Poipole and Naganadel to your Pokédex for the time being.
Naganadel isn't the only Ultra Beast being released as part of Ultra Space Wonders though as both Stakataka and Blacephalon are also making their debuts. (Though I could have done without Blacephalon. Not a fan of Blacephalon...)
It's important to note that both of these Ultra Beasts are regionally exclusive. Stakataka can only be found in five-star raids in the Eastern Hemisphere, while Blacephalon can only be found in Western Hemisphere raids. If you want to catch both, then you can use apps like Poke Genie and Remote Raid Passes to take part in these raids. Though we may see them swap hemispheres in the far future as regionally exclusive Pokémon sometimes to do...
Meanwhile, there's also one bonus running until the Ultra Space Wonders event finishes on Tuesday 28th May at 8pm (local time) - double XP for winning Ultra Beast raid battles. Perfect if you're planning on battling the new Ultra Beasts a couple of times!
The following Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild during the event:
- Ekans
- Zubat
- Tentacool
- Koffing
- Dratini
- Stunky
- Croagunk
- Trubbish
- Skrelp
- Mareanie
Ultra Space Wonders also sees the release of shiny Mareanie and Toxapex!
If you prefer raids, however, you'll be able to fight the following Pokémon during Ultra Space Wonders:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Paldean Wooper
|Galarian Weezing
|Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere)
|Mega Pidgeot
|Hisuian Qwilfish
|Druddigon
|Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)
|Hisuian Sneasel
|Turtonator
|Bagon
|Deino
You can also partake in PokéStop Showcase and purchase new avatar items - Naganadel Jacket and Pants - from the in-game store.
Finally, there is a pay-to-play timed research quest running throughout the Ultra Space Wonders event. This quest costs $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. While it is nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoin, you can gift this quest to a play you're Great Friends or higher with.
Hope you enjoy the Ultra Space Wonders event!