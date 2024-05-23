Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges, research tasks and bonuses

Ultra Space Wonders sees the arrival of three Ultra Beasts into Pokémon Go - Naganadel, Stakataka and Blacephalon.

While Stakataka and Blacephalon are regionally exclusive Pokémon assigned to five-star raids, Naganadel is evolved from Poipole who you should already have caught via the World of Wonders special research quest in Pokémon Go.

Alongside these new Pokémon, there are Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks to complete. Not to forget about the release of shiny Mareanie and the last stage of the World of Wonder Special Research quest.

Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge Catch Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Catch is running in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 28th May at 8pm (local time). By completing this challenge, you'll both unlock a set of rewards and add progress to your Elite Collector Medal. Let this challenge expire though and you'll receive nothing. Here are all of the Pokemon in the Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Catch, along with how to find them: Tentacool - In the wild

- In the wild Skrelp - In the wild

- In the wild Mareanie - In the wild For completing this challenge, you'll receive 1000 XP and a Mareanie encounter.

Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge Research Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Research is running in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 28th May at 8pm (local time). Finishing this challenge will grant you a set of rewards and progress to your Elite Collector Medal. If you don't complete it before the deadline though, you'll get nothing. To complete this challenge though, you must catch these Pokémon by completing their associated research tasks. Thankfully, the Ultra Space Wonders event comes equipped with event-exclusive field research tasks for all three Pokémon. While we're yet to test it, you might also find that the seasonal field research tasks work as well. Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Research, along with how to find them: Nidoran Female - Event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) and seasonal field research task (Make 10 Nice Throws)

- Event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) and seasonal field research task (Make 10 Nice Throws) Nidoran Male - Event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) and seasonal field research task (Make 10 Nice Throws)

- Event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) and seasonal field research task (Make 10 Nice Throws) Trubbish - Event-exclusive research task (Power up Pokémon 10 times) and seasonal field research task (Hatch an Egg) For completing this challenge, you'll receive 5000 XP and a Trubbish encounter.

Ultra Space Wonders field research tasks in Pokémon Go If you spin a PokéStop during the Ultra Space Wonders event in Pokémon Go, you might find yourself collecting an event-exclusive field research task. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event if you so choose. We recommend completing some of these tasks during the event though as it will help you complete one of the above Collection Challenges. Here are the Ultra Space Wonders field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Nidoran Female or Nidoran Male encounter

reward - Nidoran Female or Nidoran Male encounter Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Trubbish encounter

reward - Trubbish encounter Power up Pokémon 10 times reward - Mareanie encounter

reward - Mareanie encounter Win a raid reward - Goomy or Jangmo-o encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! Mareanie and Trubbish encounters can be earned from finishing the event-exclusive research tasks.