Wingull 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Pelipper in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Seagull Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a Wingull in Pokémon Go!

Our personal thoughts on seagulls aside (sky vermin), there's no denying that Wingull is an important Pokémon in Pokémon Go, thanks primarily to its evolution, Pelipper’s prowess in PVP.

If you’re not in need of another beach rat, the other draw of this Spotlight Hour will be the special bonus that runs alongside the event - the double transfer candy bonus.

Wingull 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Wingull with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Wingull based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Wingull:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 656 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 710 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Pelipper good in PVP?

Pelipper

There's no denying that Pelipper is an absolute tank in Great League, and perfectly reasonable in Ultra League, despite its CP cap of 2404. A good chunk of this comes from its moveset - its ideal being Wing Attach, Weather Ball (Water) and Hurricane . This makes it spammy and dynamic, while also laying down a huge amount of shield pressure The fact that its weaknesses (double-weak to Electric and weak to Rock) are underrepresented at the top of the meta obviously helps too.

In Great League you can expect wins against Talonflame, Whiscash, Annihilape, Galarian Stunfisk and Azumarill. Losses will come from Lanturn, Charjabug, Skarmory, Lickitung and Shadow Dragonair - that’s a very respectably list of match-ups.

Meanwhile, in Ultra League, wins will come from Virizion, Poliwrath, Talonflame, Tapu Fini and Cobalion. Losses come from Registeel, Giratina Altered, Steelix, Jellicent and Cresselia.

So, it’s easy to see why this Pokémon is loved in the lower leagues. Don’t take your birb to Master League, though, as it simply doesn’t have the stats.

The Shared Skies Season is here! Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Are there shiny Wingull and shiny Pelipper in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny dumpster duck shiny Wingull in Pokémon Go! Shiny Wingull and shiny Pelipper were released in August 2018 as part of the Safari Zone Yokosuka event.

Everything in the Wingull evolution line is a Water/Flying type. (Image via Pokemon.com)

Spotlight Hours, unlike Community Days, do not have a boosted shiny rate, so, as you’re hunting for a shiny Wingull, you’ll be doing so with the regular shiny rates in this play. This means, if you really want a shiny, you need to make the most of this hour!

What do shiny Wingull and shiny Pelipper look like?

Naff. As you can see below, shiny Wingull and shiny Pelipper are not only phenomenally lazy, but the one bit they bothered changing is to the usual shade of sickly green that you find in a lot of early shinies.

Shiny Pelipper is a little more obviously shiny, but it’s still incredibly disappointing.

Thanks to Reddit user NoExample594 for the handy previews!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Wingull in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

The best reason is, of course, the double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight. This is a very important bonus to make the most of, especially for lower-level trainers looking to fill out their Pokédex. The smartest way to maximise do this is to create a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose.

As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight. This is a very important bonus to make the most of, especially for lower-level trainers looking to fill out their Pokédex. The smartest way to maximise do this is to create a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose. We recommend creating a tag called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don’t want or need. Instead of transferring them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that Candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transferring something like a Mewtwo for double candy, or after a huge event like Go Fest Global!

You also have an increased chance of getting Candy XL when transferring Pokémon.

when transferring Pokémon. Thanks to Wingull being a Water/Flying-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Check back next week for the lowdown on the Mantle Pokémon, Roggenrola, and its double evolution XP bonus!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Wingull!