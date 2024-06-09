Shiny Goomy, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats, and Goodra’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

If happy little dragons are your thing, July 2024 is the month for you! This month sees Goomy Community Day in the world of Pokémon Go - Dragon-type Community Days are always popular, but when you look at the smile on Goomy's face, it makes you want to turn up even more! Omg, it's so cute. We mean, it's trying to eat you, but ignore that. Just look at its happy little face!

Goomy is one of the few genuinely good all-rounders in Pokémon Go. Most excel at either PVP or PVE, but Goodra, Goomy's final evolution, is decent in both Raids and Go Battle League in Pokémon Go. Sounds like there's something for everyone this Community Day.

But first, what is a Community Day? For the uninitiated, this is a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that celebrates a specific Pokémon, while boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

Goomy will be spawning en masse throughout the event, this is the best chance we've had for catching an Goomy with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it's a good idea to know its evolution Goodra's best moveset.

Even if you're not fussed on this month's Community Day Pokémon - again, look at its wittle face - there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, including double catch candy and XL candy chance.

Goomy's 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

June's Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Goomy with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

For Goomy, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 836 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 906 CP

Goomy's wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you're currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 - the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the highest level you can without going over the CP cap (1500 for Great League and 2500 for Ultra League). Since attack raises CP more than defence, the highest-level Pokémon in these leagues tend to have low attack and high defence.

If you want to run Goodra in Go Battle League (you shouldn't), you're looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Goodra is 1/14/14, reaching 1500 CP at Level 16

is 1/14/14, reaching 1500 CP at Level 16 A perfect Ultra League Goodra is 0/12/12, reaching 2500 CP at Level 27

is 0/12/12, reaching 2500 CP at Level 27 A perfect Master League Goodra is 15/15/15, reaching 3963 CP at Level 50

Goomy evolution chart: What do Goomy and Sliggoo evolve into?

Goomy, the Soft Tissue Pokémon, is basically a Dragon slug that evolves into a Dragon snail, which in turn evolves into a... gooey Dragon? It's a pretty weird evolution line, but it's somehow managing to pull off being cute.

Goomy evolves into Sliggoo with 25 Goomy Candy in Pokémon Go. Sliggoo then evolves into Goodra with 100 Goomy Candy and a Rainy Lure Module in Pokémon Go. While you are supposed to be able to evolve it in the rain, this feature has been a little buggy in the past.

Goomy's lore is pretty gory. While the official Pokédex entries are a little nicer than usual, when you look at the main-series game Dex entries, we have a welcome return to why you shouldn't think too hard about Pokémon; particularly when it comes to food chains or general ecology. Again, things can get real dark, real quick.

The official entries are as follows...

Goomy: Most of a Goomy's body is water. A membrane covers the whole Pokémon to prevent it from shrivelling up in dry weather.

Sliggoo: The swirly protrusion on its back is filled with all its vital organs, such as its brain and heart.

Goodra: It loves the rain. This mellow Pokémon can be seen walking around on the plains and in the mountains on rainy days.

But the in-game entries are a little darker...

Sliggoo: It drives away opponents by excreting a sticky liquid that can dissolve anything. Its eyes devolved, so it can't see anything. It has trouble drawing a line between friends and food. It will calmly try to melt and eat even those it gets along well with.

Presumably, that happy looking smile and huggable long neck are evolutionary adaptations to help it eat the teenagers running around trying to become a Pokémon Master. The moral of this story? Stay in school, kids...

June's Community Day event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you'll have three hours to gather as much Goomy Candy as possible, to ensure you can fully evolve it!

If you're hurting for Candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Dragon-type Pokémon mega evolved - Mega Rayquaza, Mega Garchomp or Mega Latios/Latias will do fine, but there are plenty of options at this point so use whatever works for you!

Goodra's moves and best moveset recommendation

Goodra is a decent Pokémon in Go Battle League, but that's not much a surprise. As always, Dragon go rawr.

To be a little more specific, it's a mono-Dragon type, which means few weaknesses, but has good coverage with both Water and Grass-type attacks in the lower leagues. Is it the best Dragon available? No. Is it worth running in the right team? Absolutely.

Historically, this Pokémon has run the Fast Move Dragon Breath and the Charged Move Aqua Tail. The second Charged Move is either Power Whip or Draco Meteor, for Great and Ultra League, and Master League respectively.

It's also worth noting that Goodra is getting an exclusive Community Day move: Thunder Punch. This Electric-type move doesn't really do much for you; stick with the tried and tested moves.

If you want to see the full move set, here it is:

Goodra Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Water Gun (Water)

Goodra Charged Moves

Aqua Tail (Water)

Power Whip (Grass)

Draco Meteor (Dragon)

Sludge Wave (Poison)

Muddy Water (Water)

Goodra Legacy Charged Moves

Thunder Punch (Electric)

What do shiny Sliggoo, Goomy and Goodra look like?

The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event's highlighted Pokémon combined with how catching Pokémon of the same type naturally increases said rate making it easier to encounter shinies.

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity like a raid. From there, it's easy to see if you've encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles that appear when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon's name.

Goomy, Sliggoo and Goodra's shinies are relatively new, having been released in August 2023 as part of the annual Go Fest Global event. The issue is that these are pretty rare spawns, so there's a solid chance that you're missing the shiny if you didn't get one last August!

You can see shiny Sliggoo, Goomy and Goodra below.

As you can see, Sliggoo changes from their usual colours to pale yellow with pink bellies and purple spots/eyes. They're not the most ambitious shinies, but all in all they don't look too bad...

If you want to evolve shiny Goomy or shiny Goomy, and want the exclusive move, we recommend waiting until after the event, where you will have until five hours (until 10pm local time) to evolve and gain its exclusive move. This way you'll have ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Goomy, along with enough candy to evolve them, without having to worry about sorting through your collection at the same time. Remember, however, that if you want it for Gym defense, you're better off waiting until after 10pm and trying to get Dazzling Gleam instead!

Other Goomy Community Day bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and Goomy Community Day is no different.

Some of these bonuses are always the same - like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Goomy Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Double catch Candy

Double chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be!

from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be! 3-hour Incense duration (not including Adventure Incense)

(not including Adventure Incense) 3-hour Lure duration (not including Golden Lures)

(not including Golden Lures) Photobombs - Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Goomy (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

- Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Goomy (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research - Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Goomy' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Goomy encounter.

- Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Goomy' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Goomy encounter. Special Research - For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Goomy Special Research story.

- For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Goomy Special Research story. Stickers - Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop.

- Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time).

can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time). Trades made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time).

(until 10pm local time). Exclusive move - Evolve Goomy during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Goodra that know the exclusive attack Thunder Punch (until 10pm local time).

- Evolve Goomy during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Goodra that know the exclusive attack Thunder Punch (until 10pm local time). Goomy raids - After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on four-star Raid Battles. Defeating Goomy will cause more Goomy to appear in a 300m radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. Note: Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for these raids, and the Pokémon that spawn will have the increased shiny rate that they did during the three-hour Community Day window!

Hope you enjoy Goomy's Community Day, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!