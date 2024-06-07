Pokémon Go Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge, research tasks and Pokémon Sleep Timed Research quest steps

Slumbering Sands welcomes summer to Pokémon Go along with three new costume Pokémon in the form of Visor Slakoth, Visor Vigoroth and Visor Slaking.

If you own a Pokémon Go Plus + you'll be able to complete the Pokémon Sleep Timed Research quest during the Slumbering Sands event of Pokémon Go. Even if you don't then you'll still be able to partake in the event-exclusive research tasks and Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge.

Slumbering Sands also sees the release of shiny Komala in Pokémon Go!

On this page:

'Pokémon Sleep Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go Before we get started it's important to note that the Pokémon Sleep Timed Research quest is exclusive to players who own the Pokémon Go Plus +. If you don't own one of these devices and have it paired with Pokémon Go, then you won't have access to this quest. (Sorry.) The Pokémon Sleep Timed Research quest also has an extended deadline compared to other event-tied-quests. It will expire on Friday 14th June at 8pm (local time), so you have some additional time to complete it if you do have access. Don't worry if you don't have access to the quest - you can still complete the Collection Challenge, event-exclusive field research tasks and benefit from all of the Slumbering Sands bonuses. With these caveats out of the way, let's take a look at the Pokémon Sleep Timed Research quest steps and rewards. Just be wary of spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. 'Pokémon Sleep Timed Research' Step 1 of 2 Track sleep using Pokémon Go Plus + for 1 day - Komala encounter

Catch 8 Pokémon in Poké Balls using Pokémon Go Plus + - Visor Slakoth encounter

Spin 8 PokéStops using Pokémon Go Plus + - Visor Slakoth encounter Rewards: 1000 Stardust or Nightcap Snorlax encounter 'Pokémon Sleep Timed Research' Step 2 of 2 Track sleep using Pokémon Go Plus + for 2 days - Komala encounter

Catch 24 Pokémon in Poké Balls using Pokémon Go Plus + - Visor Slakoth encounter

Spin 24 PokéStops using Pokémon Go Plus + - Visor Slakoth encounter Rewards: 3000 Stardust or Nightcap Snorlax encounter

Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge is running in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 12th June at 8pm (local time). If you complete this challenge before this deadline, you'll be able to enjoy a selection of rewards and see it added to your Elite Collector Medal. Miss this deadline though and the Collection Challenge will vanish forever. It's important to note that four of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge can only be obtained via evolution. This means if you catch these Pokémon in the wild, they will not count towards this challenge. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Mareep - In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon) or seasonal research task (Catch 5 Electric or Flying-type Pokémon)

- In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon) or seasonal research task (Catch 5 Electric or Flying-type Pokémon) Flaaffy - Evolve Mareep using 25 Mareep Candy

- Evolve Mareep using 25 Mareep Candy Ampharos - Evolve Flaaffy using 100 Mareep Candy

- Evolve Flaaffy using 100 Mareep Candy Oranguru - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon)

- In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) Sandygast - In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) or seasonal research task (Win a Raid)

- In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) or seasonal research task (Win a Raid) Palossand - Evolve Sandygast using 50 Sandygast Candy

- Evolve Sandygast using 50 Sandygast Candy Drowzee - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon)

- In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) Hypno - Evolve Drowzee using 50 Drowzee Candy For completing this challenge, you'll receive 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust or Komala encounter.

Slumbering Sands field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning a PokéStop in the Slumbering Sands event may see you earning an event-exclusive research task in Pokémon Go. As always these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends, but you may want to finish a few during Slumbering Sands as they can help you complete the above Collection Challenge. Here are the Slumbering Sand field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Drowzee, Oranguru or Sandygast encunter

reward - Drowzee, Oranguru or Sandygast encunter Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Psyduck or Mareep

reward - Psyduck or Mareep Make 3 Great Throws reward - Komala encounter

reward - Komala encounter Take snapshots of 3 different wild Pokémon reward - Visor Slakoth encounter

reward - Visor Slakoth encounter Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Visor Slakoth or Komala encounter Thank you to raggedy10 from reddit for the help with this information! Mareep and Sandygast encounters can be earned by finishing event-exclusive research tasks.