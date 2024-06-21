Pokémon Go Scorching Steps quest steps, rewards and research tasks
Shiny Larvesta arrives in Pokémon Go!
Scorching Steps lets Fire-type Pokémon light up Pokémon Go in this egg hatching focused event.
You can collect event-exclusive research tasks during this Pokémon Go event and complete the Scorching Steps timed research quest. Just complete all of the Scorching Steps quest steps to unlock every reward!
Thanks to a reduced hatch distance bonus, you'll be able to hatch an awful lot of eggs during Scorching Steps. You may even hatch a shiny Larvesta to mark its release in Pokémon Go...
On this page:
'Scorching Steps Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Scorching Steps is a timed research quest running until Tuesday 25th June at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. lf you don't complete this quest before this deadline, then both it and its rewards will vanish forever. Aside from this caveat, it works exactly the same as every other Pokémon Go quest.
Below you'll find all of the Scorching Steps quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go. Just be wary of spoilers!
'Scorching Steps' Step 1 of 1
- Hatch an Egg - Slugma encounter
- Hatch 2 Eggs - Litleo encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs - Slugma encounter
- Hatch 4 Eggs - Litleo encounter
- Hatch 5 Eggs - Slugma encounter
Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500 Stardust and a Turtonator encounter
Scorching Steps field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning a PokéStop during Scorching Steps may see you earning an event-exclusive research task in Pokémon Go. These tasks can then be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Scorching Steps field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Hatch an Egg reward - Slugma encounter
- Hatch 2 Eggs reward - Litleo encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs reward - Turtonator encounter
- Explore 3km reward - Slugma or Litleo encounter
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything we know about Scorching Steps in Pokémon Go
Scorching Steps will run until Tuesday 25th June at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. During this time, you can enjoy three egg-themed and one shiny-themed bonuses!
Egg-wise, you'll get double hatch candy and the first three eggs placed in Incubators using the Pokémon Go Egg hatching widget will have 1/4 hatch distance. After these first three eggs, each egg you placed in an Incubator during Scorching Steps will have its hatch distance halved. Perfect for getting through those 10km and 12km eggs!
If you want to use the Pokémon Go hatching widget, simply follow the actions for adding a widget to the phone screen for your device. It usually involves holding your finger down on an empty space, pressing a plus sign or widget option before searching Pokémon Go and placing it where you want it to sit.
Not to be forgotten - the shiny bonus brings a chance of you encountering and / or hatching a shiny Slugma and shiny Litleo.
Scorching Steps also sees the release of shiny Larvesta! If you happen to have 400 Larvesta candy lying around, you can evolve it into a shiny Volcarona.
Though, if you're running low on Larvesta candy, Scorching Steps is prepared to help you out as any 2km, 5km and 10km you collect during it will have a Fire-type themed egg pool. Each egg pool is slightly different, so here are some of the Pokémon making an appearance:
2km Scorching Steps Egg Pool
- Growlithe
- Slugma
- Houndour
- Magby
- Larvesta
5km Scorching Steps Egg Pool
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Darumaka
- Litwick
- Larbesta
- Litleo
10km Scorching Steps Egg Pool
- Larvesta
- Turtonator
- Charcadet
Thanks to the reduced hatch distance bonuses, you'll be able to work through a lot of eggs and, hopefully, add a Larvesta or two to your Pokémon collection.
Finally, there will, of course, be PokéStop Showcases running throughout Scorching Steps.
Hope you hatch a lot of eggs during Scorching Sands!