Pokémon Go Scorching Steps quest steps, rewards and research tasks

Scorching Steps lets Fire-type Pokémon light up Pokémon Go in this egg hatching focused event.

You can collect event-exclusive research tasks during this Pokémon Go event and complete the Scorching Steps timed research quest. Just complete all of the Scorching Steps quest steps to unlock every reward!

Thanks to a reduced hatch distance bonus, you'll be able to hatch an awful lot of eggs during Scorching Steps. You may even hatch a shiny Larvesta to mark its release in Pokémon Go...

'Scorching Steps Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go Scorching Steps is a timed research quest running until Tuesday 25th June at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. lf you don't complete this quest before this deadline, then both it and its rewards will vanish forever. Aside from this caveat, it works exactly the same as every other Pokémon Go quest. Below you'll find all of the Scorching Steps quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go. Just be wary of spoilers! 'Scorching Steps' Step 1 of 1 Hatch an Egg - Slugma encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs - Litleo encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs - Slugma encounter

Hatch 4 Eggs - Litleo encounter

Hatch 5 Eggs - Slugma encounter Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500 Stardust and a Turtonator encounter The Shared Skies Season is here! Currently, the Scorching Steps event is running in Pokémon Go. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Scorching Steps field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning a PokéStop during Scorching Steps may see you earning an event-exclusive research task in Pokémon Go. These tasks can then be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Scorching Steps field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Hatch an Egg reward - Slugma encounter

reward - Slugma encounter Hatch 2 Eggs reward - Litleo encounter

reward - Litleo encounter Hatch 3 Eggs reward - Turtonator encounter

Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!