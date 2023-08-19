If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Go Noxious Swamp quest step, rewards and field research tasks

Catch Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon during the Noxious Swamp event!

Image credit: Niantic
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn
Published on

Noxious Swamp is a Pokémon Go event centred around Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon.

During this event in Pokémon Go, you can complete the Noxious Swamp: Timed Research quest. We recommend doing so as one of the rewards is an encounter with the rare Gen 7 Dragon-type, Jangmo-o.

Alongside this quest, you’ll also be able to collect field research tasks exclusive to the Noxious Swamp event and maybe even catch a shiny Skrelp.

'Noxious Swamp: Timed Research' quest step in Pokémon Go

The Noxious Swamp: Timed Research is a research quest running throughout the event sharing its name in Pokémon Go.

Since this is a timed research quest, you need to complete it before 8pm (local time) on Tuesday 22nd August if you want to earn every reward. If you don’t achieve this, then the quest and its rewards will vanish forever.

Below you’ll find all of the Noxious Swamp: Timed Research quest steps and rewards, but be wary as there are spoilers!

Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.

'Noxious Swamp: Timed Research' Step 1 of ?

  • Power up Pokémon 15 times - Skrelp encounter
  • Battle in 3 raids - Alolan Grimer encounter
  • Use 15 supereffective Charged Attacks - Trapinch encounter
  • Win 3 raids using a team of all unique species - Druddigon encounter
  • Win a level 3 raid using only Pokémon with 2500 CP or less - Hisuian Qwilfish encounter

Rewards: 50 Mega Salamence Energy, 50 Mega Sceptile Energy and Jangmo-o encounter

Noxious Swamp field research tasks in Pokémon Go

You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed once the event ends.

Here are the Noxious Swamp field research tasks in Pokémon Go:

  • Catch 3 Dragon-type Pokémon reward - Dratini, Trapinch or Noibat encounter
  • Catch 3 Poison-type Pokémon reward - Grimer, Skrelp or Mareanie encounter
  • Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket grunts reward - 5 Potions, 3 Super Potions, 2 Hyper Potions or 2 Revives
  • Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket grunts reward - 2 Mysterious Components

Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.

Dratini, Noibat and Mareanie encounters can be earned by completing Noxious Swamp field research tasks.

Everything else you need to know about the Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon Go

There are three bonuses running throughout the Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon Go until it ends at 8pm (local time) on Tuesday 22nd August.

The first, and best, is that you can earn one additional free Raid Pass by spinning Gym Photo Discs throughout the event. Team Go Rocket balloons will also be appearing more frequently and you’ll earn double catch candy.

Image credit: Niantic

Along with the above bonuses, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently during the Noxious Swamp event:

  • Zubat
  • Venonat
  • Tentacool
  • Dratini
  • Surskit
  • Gulpin
  • Skorupi
  • Axew
  • Skrelp
  • Tyrunt
  • Noibat

Since this event is occurring at the same time as Go Fest 2023: New York City, it also includes the release of shiny Skrelp and Dragalge.

The Pokémon appearing in raids during the Noxious Swamp event also align with the Poison and Dragon-type theme. This includes the return of Turtonator to three-star raids, so, if you missed this Pokémon when it was first released, make sure you grab it now! You can always use an app like Poke Genie and Remote Raid Passes to battle it.

Below you’ll find the full raid boss pool for the Noxious Swamp event:

One StarThree StarFive StarMega
GrimerGalarian WeezingXerneasMega Salamence
Alolan GrimerDruddigon
Hisuian QwilfishTurtonator
Hisuian Sneasel

The Pokémon appearing in Shadow Raids has also changed for the Noxious Swamp event, though Shadow Articuno can still be fought in five-star Shadow Raids on the weekend:

One StarThree Star
Shadow ZubatShadow Nidoran Female
Shadow HoundourShadow Onix
Shadow PidoveShadow Sneasel

Hope you enjoy the Noxious Swamp event!

