Pokémon Go Noxious Swamp quest step, rewards and field research tasks
Catch Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon during the Noxious Swamp event!
Noxious Swamp is a Pokémon Go event centred around Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon.
During this event in Pokémon Go, you can complete the Noxious Swamp: Timed Research quest. We recommend doing so as one of the rewards is an encounter with the rare Gen 7 Dragon-type, Jangmo-o.
Alongside this quest, you’ll also be able to collect field research tasks exclusive to the Noxious Swamp event and maybe even catch a shiny Skrelp.
On this page:
'Noxious Swamp: Timed Research' quest step in Pokémon Go
The Noxious Swamp: Timed Research is a research quest running throughout the event sharing its name in Pokémon Go.
Since this is a timed research quest, you need to complete it before 8pm (local time) on Tuesday 22nd August if you want to earn every reward. If you don’t achieve this, then the quest and its rewards will vanish forever.
Below you’ll find all of the Noxious Swamp: Timed Research quest steps and rewards, but be wary as there are spoilers!
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.
'Noxious Swamp: Timed Research' Step 1 of ?
- Power up Pokémon 15 times - Skrelp encounter
- Battle in 3 raids - Alolan Grimer encounter
- Use 15 supereffective Charged Attacks - Trapinch encounter
- Win 3 raids using a team of all unique species - Druddigon encounter
- Win a level 3 raid using only Pokémon with 2500 CP or less - Hisuian Qwilfish encounter
Rewards: 50 Mega Salamence Energy, 50 Mega Sceptile Energy and Jangmo-o encounter
Pokémon Go Fest Global 2023 is nearly here and the Noxious Swamp event is currently live! Elsewhere in the Season of Hidden Gems we have seen the release of Routes, Zygarde, and a new Go Battle League season. Be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Noxious Swamp field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed once the event ends.
Here are the Noxious Swamp field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 3 Dragon-type Pokémon reward - Dratini, Trapinch or Noibat encounter
- Catch 3 Poison-type Pokémon reward - Grimer, Skrelp or Mareanie encounter
- Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket grunts reward - 5 Potions, 3 Super Potions, 2 Hyper Potions or 2 Revives
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket grunts reward - 2 Mysterious Components
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything else you need to know about the Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon Go
There are three bonuses running throughout the Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon Go until it ends at 8pm (local time) on Tuesday 22nd August.
The first, and best, is that you can earn one additional free Raid Pass by spinning Gym Photo Discs throughout the event. Team Go Rocket balloons will also be appearing more frequently and you’ll earn double catch candy.
Along with the above bonuses, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently during the Noxious Swamp event:
- Zubat
- Venonat
- Tentacool
- Dratini
- Surskit
- Gulpin
- Skorupi
- Axew
- Skrelp
- Tyrunt
- Noibat
Since this event is occurring at the same time as Go Fest 2023: New York City, it also includes the release of shiny Skrelp and Dragalge.
The Pokémon appearing in raids during the Noxious Swamp event also align with the Poison and Dragon-type theme. This includes the return of Turtonator to three-star raids, so, if you missed this Pokémon when it was first released, make sure you grab it now! You can always use an app like Poke Genie and Remote Raid Passes to battle it.
Below you’ll find the full raid boss pool for the Noxious Swamp event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Grimer
|Galarian Weezing
|Xerneas
|Mega Salamence
|Alolan Grimer
|Druddigon
|Hisuian Qwilfish
|Turtonator
|Hisuian Sneasel
The Pokémon appearing in Shadow Raids has also changed for the Noxious Swamp event, though Shadow Articuno can still be fought in five-star Shadow Raids on the weekend:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Shadow Zubat
|Shadow Nidoran Female
|Shadow Houndour
|Shadow Onix
|Shadow Pidove
|Shadow Sneasel
Hope you enjoy the Noxious Swamp event!