Pokémon Go Noxious Swamp quest step, rewards and field research tasks

Noxious Swamp is a Pokémon Go event centred around Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon.

During this event in Pokémon Go, you can complete the Noxious Swamp: Timed Research quest. We recommend doing so as one of the rewards is an encounter with the rare Gen 7 Dragon-type, Jangmo-o.

Alongside this quest, you’ll also be able to collect field research tasks exclusive to the Noxious Swamp event and maybe even catch a shiny Skrelp.

On this page:

Noxious Swamp field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed once the event ends. Here are the Noxious Swamp field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 3 Dragon-type Pokémon reward - Dratini, Trapinch or Noibat encounter

reward - Dratini, Trapinch or Noibat encounter Catch 3 Poison-type Pokémon reward - Grimer, Skrelp or Mareanie encounter

reward - Grimer, Skrelp or Mareanie encounter Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket grunts reward - 5 Potions, 3 Super Potions, 2 Hyper Potions or 2 Revives

reward - 5 Potions, 3 Super Potions, 2 Hyper Potions or 2 Revives Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket grunts reward - 2 Mysterious Components Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Dratini, Noibat and Mareanie encounters can be earned by completing Noxious Swamp field research tasks.