Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed field research tasks and rewards
Celebrate the year of the dragon in Pokémon Go!
Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed celebrates both the year of the dragon and Dragon-types in Pokémon Go. (Along with being a bit of a mouthful when it comes to event names.)
During this Pokémon Go event, you can complete event-exclusive field research tasks, fight Dragon-type Pokémon in raids and capture them in the wild as Dragon-types, or at least their pre-evolved forms, will be appearing more frequently in the wild.
Best of all, however, Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed marks the release of Drampa in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed may result in you collecting an event-exclusive field research task in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Trapinch or Swablu encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws reward - Darumaka encounter
- Make an Excellent Throw reward - Gible encounter
- Power up 5 Dragon-type Pokémon reward - Skrelp or Tyrunt encounter
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 5 Poké Balls or 2 Great Balls
- Win a raid reward - Dratini, Deino or Goomy encounter
- Win 3 raids reward - Druddigon, Turtonator or Drampa encounter
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.
It's the the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go, so make sure you complete the Timeless Travels quest! Currently the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleased event is running and it marks the debut of Drampa! During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Everything you need to know about the Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed event in Pokémon Go
The Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed is running until Sunday 11th February at 8pm (local time) and, while it's live, there's four bonuses for you to enjoy. Two of these bonuses are all about being lucky - seeing an increased chance to become Lucky Friends or earning Lucky Pokémon from trades.
The other two grant everyone the chance to earn extra candy from making Nice, Great and Excellent Throws, while players who are Level 31 or above will also have an increased chance of earning Candy XL from such throws.
The highlight of this event, however, is the release of Drampa! This Normal and Dragon-type Pokémon hails from Gen 7 and, if you want to add it to your Pokédex, make sure you check out our how to get Drampa guide where we cover the counters and weaknesses for Drampa.
The following Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleased:
- Magikarp
- Dratini
- Shuckle
- Fennekin
- Skrelp
- Noibat
- Jangmo-o
You can also battle these Pokémon in raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Dratini
|Druddigon
|Mega Latias
|Landorus Therian Forme
|Deino
|Turtonator
|Mega Latios
|Goomy
|Drampa
A Global Challenge is also running throughout Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed, with the Pokémon Go community being tasked with achieving a total of 1,000,000,000 Nice Throws worldwide before the event ends. While we don't know what the exact rewards for this challenge are at the time of writing, we do know it will see five Pokémon getting a featured attack once evolved, seven Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild and two Pokémon being added to the above raid table.
The Global Challenge will be met when the sky fills with fireworks!
Finally, there's a pay-to-play timed research quest available throughout the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleased event. It costs £1.99, $2 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. You can not purchase it using PokéCoins and the quest is nonrefundable, but you can gift it to another player if you're Great Friends or higher. If you do purchase the quest, then keep in mind that you must complete it and collect the rewards before 8pm (local time) on Sunday 11th February.
Hope you enjoy the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleased event!