Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed field research tasks and rewards

Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed celebrates both the year of the dragon and Dragon-types in Pokémon Go. (Along with being a bit of a mouthful when it comes to event names.)

During this Pokémon Go event, you can complete event-exclusive field research tasks, fight Dragon-type Pokémon in raids and capture them in the wild as Dragon-types, or at least their pre-evolved forms, will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

Best of all, however, Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed marks the release of Drampa in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube