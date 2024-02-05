Drampa, one of the many Pokémon from Gen 7, debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Timeless Travels.

Released during the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event in Pokémon Go in February 2024, Drampa is a Normal and Dragon-type Pokémon who takes inspiration from Chinese dragons.

Below you'll learn how to get Drampa in Pokémon Go and, since it's making an appearance in raids, we've also included the Drampa counters and weaknesses.

How to get Drampa in Pokémon Go Drampa made its first appearance in Pokémon Go on Monday 5th February 2024 as part of the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event. Here's how you can catch Drampa during the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event: Event-exclusive field research tasks - Win 3 raids

- Win 3 raids In three-star raids How you obtain Drampa depends on whether you want to spend time searching out its field research task. You could get lucky and find the event-exclusive task quickly, but there's a good chance you'll find yourself spinning an awful lot of PokéStops. This is due to how the tasks offered by PokéStops change on a daily basis and you can still collect the seasonal field research tasks alongside the event-exclusive ones. For this reason, we recommend joining a local Pokémon Go group if you want to catch Drampa via its event-exclusive research task. Someone might have already found the PokéStop you're looking for... It's also important to note that there are two other possible rewards for this research task - encounters with either Druddigon or Turtonator - so, even if you do get and complete this challenge, you may need to complete it a second time to catch Drampa. If you'd prefer to catch Drampa via raids, then it's important to remember that Drampa is a three-star raid boss. Due to this, unless you have a team of powerful Pokémon, you will most likely find Drampa difficult to defeat by yourself. You can always use a Remote Raid Pass and apps like Poke Genie to join raids across the world alongside other trainers. Since Drampa doesn't evolve, you only need to catch one to complete its section in the Pokédex. We highly recommend catching Drampa during the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event, because, at the time of writing, we don't know what this Pokémon's spawn rate will be once it ends. There's a chance that, like other recently released Pokémon, Drampa may be hard to find once this event ends, so it's worth catching while you have the time. It's the the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go, so make sure you complete the Timeless Travels quest! Currently the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleased event is running and it marks the debut of Drampa! During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Drampa counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Here are the Drampa counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go: Drampa type - Normal and Dragon-type

- Normal and Dragon-type Drampa is weak against - Dragon, Fairy, Fighting and Ice-type

- Dragon, Fairy, Fighting and Ice-type Drampa Mega counters - Mega Abomasnow, Mega Lopunny, Mega Blaziken, Mega Glalie, Mega Gardevoir or Mega Medicham.

- Mega Abomasnow, Mega Lopunny, Mega Blaziken, Mega Glalie, Mega Gardevoir or Mega Medicham. Drampa counters - For Fairy-types, Granbull, Gardevoir, Togekiss, Sylveon, Tapu Koko or Zacian. For Fighting-types, Machamp, Breloom, Lucario, Cobalion, Terrakion or Conkeldurr. For Ice-types, Glaceon, Weavile, Mamoswine, Kyurem, Galarian Darmanitan or Baxcalibur.

- For Fairy-types, Granbull, Gardevoir, Togekiss, Sylveon, Tapu Koko or Zacian. For Fighting-types, Machamp, Breloom, Lucario, Cobalion, Terrakion or Conkeldurr. For Ice-types, Glaceon, Weavile, Mamoswine, Kyurem, Galarian Darmanitan or Baxcalibur. Other Drampa notes - Do not use Dragon-type Pokémon against Drampa as, while it is weak to them, it also has an advantage over these Pokémon. Due to this, there's a good chance your Dragon-type will find themselves being knocked out pretty quickly. Image credit: Niantic

Drampa CP in Pokémon Go Drampa has the following CP ranges in Pokémon Go: Raid Boss CP for Drampa - 19,747 CP

- 19,747 CP Drampa max CP at Level 40 - 2914 CP

- 2914 CP Max normal CP for catching Drampa - 1588 to 1665 CP

- 1588 to 1665 CP Max weather boost CP (Partly Cloudy or Windy) for catching Drampa - 1985 to 2081 CP Image credit: Niantic