Pokémon Go Festival of Lights quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

The Festival of Lights has returned to Pokémon Go!

This year’s event sees the release of Morelull and Shiinotic into Pokémon Go, alongside a Festival of Lights timed research quest you can complete to earn the Sparkler Pose.

There’s also a collection of event-exclusive field research tasks and, if you’re playing Pokémon Go at night, you might notice that certain Pokémon are glowing more in the dark.

'Festival of Lights' quest steps in Pokémon Go Festival of Lights is a timed research quest which is only available in Pokémon Go until Monday, 17th October at 8pm (local time). If you want to earn the Sparkler Pose, then you need to complete this research quest before the deadline. Below you’ll find all of the Festival of Light quest steps and rewards - just be wary of spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. 'Festival of Lights' Step 1 of 2 Catch 25 Pokémon - 25 Poké Balls

Hatch 2 Eggs - Morelull encounter

Make 15 Nice Throws - 20 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws - 10 Ultra Balls

Make 5 Curveball Throws - 10 Pinap Berries

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Dedenne Rewards: 2500 XP and Galarian Ponyta encounter 'Festival of Lights' Step 1 of 2

Walk 5km - 3 Golden Pinap Berries

Evolve 3 Pokémon - Chinchou

Make 10 Great Throws - 20 Great Balls

Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms - 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Take snapshots of 10 different wild Pokémon - Litwick Rewards: 2500 XP and Sparkler Pose