Pokémon Go Festival of Lights quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

Pokémon Go Festival of Lights quest steps, rewards and field research tasksEverything you need to know about this year’s Festival of Lights.
The Festival of Lights has returned to Pokémon Go!
This year’s event sees the release of Morelull and Shiinotic into Pokémon Go, alongside a Festival of Lights timed research quest you can complete to earn the Sparkler Pose.
There’s also a collection of event-exclusive field research tasks and, if you’re playing Pokémon Go at night, you might notice that certain Pokémon are glowing more in the dark.
On this page:
'Festival of Lights' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Festival of Lights is a timed research quest which is only available in Pokémon Go until Monday, 17th October at 8pm (local time). If you want to earn the Sparkler Pose, then you need to complete this research quest before the deadline.
Below you’ll find all of the Festival of Light quest steps and rewards - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Festival of Lights' Step 1 of 2
- Catch 25 Pokémon - 25 Poké Balls
- Hatch 2 Eggs - Morelull encounter
- Make 15 Nice Throws - 20 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws - 10 Ultra Balls
- Make 5 Curveball Throws - 10 Pinap Berries
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Dedenne
Rewards: 2500 XP and Galarian Ponyta encounter
'Festival of Lights' Step 1 of 2
- Catch 25 Pokémon - 25 Poké Balls
- Walk 5km - 3 Golden Pinap Berries
- Evolve 3 Pokémon - Chinchou
- Make 10 Great Throws - 20 Great Balls
- Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms - 3 Silver Pinap Berries
- Take snapshots of 10 different wild Pokémon - Litwick
Rewards: 2500 XP and Sparkler Pose
Festival of Lights field research tasks in Pokémon Go
By spinning PokéStops during this year’s Festival of Lights in Pokémon Go, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks. These tasks will then be saved in your field research collection to be completed at your leisure - as long as you don’t delete them!
Here are the Festival of Lights field research tasks:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Chinchou encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Blitzle encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Morelull encounter
- Hatch an Egg reward - Galarian Ponyta encounter
- Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Dedenne encounter
- Send 5 Gifts and add a Sticker to each reward - Magmar or Electabuzz encounter
Thank you to SilphScience for the help with this information!
The Festival of Lights is currently running in Pokémon Go, which has seen the release of Morelull and Shiinotic. The quest steps 5 to 8 of A Cosmic Companion is now live as part of the Season of Light. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. Finally - don't forget about the new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.
Everything else you need to know about the Festival of Lights event in Pokémon Go
This year’s Festival of Lights sees the release of Morelull and Shiinotic into Pokémon Go. These two Pokémon hail from Gen 7 and, if you’d like to learn more about these magic mushrooms, visit our how to evolve Morelull into Shiinotic page.
There are also four bonuses running throughout the Festival of Lights, such as Chinchou having an increased shiny rate for the entire event. Make sure you catch a wide variety of Pokémon during this event though, because you’ll receive double catch candy and double catch XP for each one! To help you in this task, Incense will last for two hours during the Festival of Lights.
Certain Pokémon will also appear more frequently when you’re using Incense too:
- Alolan Geodude
- Galarian Ponyta
- Blitzle
- Darumaka
- Galarian Darumaka
- Litwick
- Dedenne
- Morelull
Outside of Incense, you’ll find the following Pokémon more frequently in the wild during the Festival of Lights:
- Pikachu
- Vulpix
- Galarian Ponyta
- Magnemite
- Chinchou
- Litwick
- Litleo
- Helioptile
- Dedenne
- Morelull
- Togedemaru
Finally, you’ll be able to battle Galarian Ponyta, Darumaka, Dedenne and Morelull in one-star raids. Alolan Raichu, Galarian Weezing, Mawile and, making its first appearance since its raid day, Hisuian Braviary in three-star raids. The five-star raid legendary is Xerneas, while, in Mega Raids, you’ll encounter Mega Manectric.
Have fun during the Festival of Lights!