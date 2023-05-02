Pokémon Go An Instinctive Hero event field research tasks

The An Instinctive Hero event marks the release of Larvesta and Volcarona in Pokémon Go.

During this Pokémon Go event, you can also complete the An Instinctive Hero special research quest for a new costume Pokémon and event-exclusive field research tasks for a variety of rewards.

An Instinctive Hero also includes a selection of bonuses connected to hatching Pokémon from eggs and an event-exclusive 7km egg pool.

On this page:

