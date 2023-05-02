Pokémon Go An Instinctive Hero event field research tasks
The An Instinctive Hero event marks the release of Larvesta and Volcarona in Pokémon Go.
During this Pokémon Go event, you can also complete the An Instinctive Hero special research quest for a new costume Pokémon and event-exclusive field research tasks for a variety of rewards.
An Instinctive Hero also includes a selection of bonuses connected to hatching Pokémon from eggs and an event-exclusive 7km egg pool.
An Instinctive Hero event field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during the An Instinctive Hero event in Pokémon Go may lead you to earning an event-exclusive field research task. These tasks can be saved in your Field Research collection and completed after the event ends.
Here are the An Instinctive Hero field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Hatch an egg reward - Electabuzz, Magmar or Mantine encounter
- Hatch 2 eggs reward - Chansey or Chimecho encounter
- Hatch 3 eggs reward - Magneton or Snorlax encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else you need to know about An Instinctive Hero event in Pokémon Go
The An Instinctive Hero event in Pokémon Go is running until Monday 8th May at 8pm (local time). During this time, you can enjoy three bonuses related to hatching Pokémon from eggs, including double hatch XP and double hatch stardust. The odds of hatching a shiny Pokémon from 2km, 5km and 10km has also been increased throughout the event.
The best part of this event, however, is the release of Larvesta and Volcarona into Pokémon Go.
Larvesta can be obtained from hatching 2km, 5km and 10km eggs collected during the An Instinctive Hero event. Evolving it into Volcarona will most likely take you some time, so visit our Larvesta and Volcarona page for some tips on adding these new Pokémon to your Pokédex.
An Instinctive Hero also sees the release of a new costume Pokémon - Spark-themed accessory Elekid. The only way to obtain this costume Pokémon is by completing the An Instinctive Hero special research quest.
Finally, any 7km egg collecting by opening Gifts sent from Pokémon Go friends during the An Instinctive Hero event will have the following egg pool:
Tier One
- Mime Jr.
- Happiny
- Mantyke
- Timburr
- Karrablast
- Axew
- Shelmet
- Goomy
This event does mark the release of shiny Mantyke.
Hope you enjoy the An Instinctive Hero event in Pokémon Go!