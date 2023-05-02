Pokémon Go An Instinctive Hero quest steps and rewards
How to get a Spark-themed accessory Elekid.
An Instinctive Hero is a special research released in Pokémon Go during An Instinctive Hero event in May 2023.
At the time of writing, the An Instinctive Hero quest is the only way to obtain a Spark-themed accessory Elekid in Pokémon Go. Hopefully this costume Pokémon will become available through other means in the future, but, for now, if you want this special Elekid you must complete this quest.
Below we’ve covered the An Instinctive Hero quest steps and rewards to help you add the Spark-themed Elekid to your collection.
On this page:
'An Instinctive Hero' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the quest steps from the An Instinctive Hero special research quest in Pokémon Go, along with the quest’s rewards.
An Instinctive Hero was released as part of the An Instinctive Hero event on Tuesday 2nd May 2023. At the time of writing, we don’t know whether this special research quest will be unlockable after the event ends, so, if you want to complete it, we recommend playing Pokémon Go at least once before Monday 8th May at 8pm (local time).
After unlocking An Instinctive Hero, you’ll be able to complete it at your own pace due to its being a special research quest.
Be aware of the spoilers awaiting below!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'An Instinctive Hero' Step 1 of 4
- Make 10 Nice Throws - 5 Razz Berries
- Catch 20 Pokémon - 5 Poké Balls
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - Exeggcute encounter
Rewards: 1500 XP and 1 Incubator.
'An Instinctive Hero' Step 2 of 4
- Hatch an Egg - 1 Incense
- Use 15 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon - 5 Great Balls
- Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms - Ferroseed encounter
Rewards: 2000 XP and 20 Chansey Candy.
'An Instinctive Hero' Step 3 of 4
- Catch 30 Pokémon - 10 Great Balls
- Earn 5 Candies walking with your buddy - 5 Pinap Berries
- Hatch 3 Eggs - Chansey encounter
Rewards: 2500 XP and a Elekid encounter.
'An Instinctive Hero' Step 4 of 4
- Claim reward - 10 Pinap Berries
- Claim reward - 10 Great Balls
- Claim reward - 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 2500 XP and 2500 Stardust.
How does An Instinctive Hero work in Pokémon Go
An Instinctive Hero is a special research quest in Pokémon Go, which means you’re free to complete it as slowly or quickly as you like.
This quest became available on Tuesday 2nd May at 10am (local time) as part of the An Instinctive Hero event. Due to being part of said event, at the time of writing we don’t know whether it will be unlockable once the event ends. For this reason, we recommend playing Pokémon Go at least once during the An Instinctive Hero event to ensure you’ve unlocked the special research quest which shares its name.
An Instinctive Hero works in the same fashion as other special research quests in Pokémon Go; you’re challenged to complete a series of tasks in return for rewards and, after doing so, you unlock the quest step’s overall rewards along with the following step. You then repeat this process until the quest is finished and all of its rewards are yours.
Good luck completing the An Instinctive Hero special research quest!