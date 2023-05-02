How to get Larvesta and evolution Volcarona in Pokémon Go

Larvesta and Volcarona, its evolution, are two Gen 5 Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Rising Heroes.

Released as part of the An Instinctive Hero event in Pokémon Go, these Bug and Fire-type Pokémon have a connection to the sun; Larvesta is also known as The Larva That Stole The Sun and Volcarona is considered the embodiment of the sun in some parts of the Pokémon universe.

Below you’ll learn how to get Larvesta and evolve it into Volcarona in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

