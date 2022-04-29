Pokémon Go A Mega Moment research steps, best Choose Path choice and rewards

A Mega Moment is a special research quest released as part of Pokémon Go’s Mega Evolution rework in April 2022.

To access this quest, you need to be Trainer Level 5 or above. It’s also a branching quest, which means it will play out slightly differently depending on a certain choice you make.

Below you’ll find all of the A Mega Moment quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary.

A Mega Moment best Choose Path choice in Pokémon Go explained After completing Step 1 for A Mega Moment in Pokémon Go, you’ll be asked to pick between the final evolutions for the Gen 1 starter Pokémon - Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise. Your choice determines which one you’ll earn from completing Step 2 and the Mega Energy you receive throughout the questline. Mega Charizard Y. The question is, however, which Mega Evolution is best - Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y or Mega Blastoise? When looking at the max CP level each Mega Evolution can reach, it’s clear that Mega Charizard Y is the most powerful. If you have a Charizard with 100% perfect IV stats, then, at Level 30, it can reach 3,819 CP and this number rises to 4,445 CP at Level 40. This number is significantly higher than the other Mega Evolutions, who have the following CP levels at 100% perfect IV stats: Mega Venusaur Level 30 - 3,170 CP

Level 40 - 3,698 CP Mega Charizard X Level 30 - 3,300 CP

Level 40 - 3,850 CP Mega Blastoise Level 30 - 3,378 CP

Level 40 - 3,941 CP If you decide to go with Charizard Y, then the best moveset for this Pokémon is Fire Spin (Fast) and Blast Burn (Charged). The choice, however, is completely up to you and you can always use this research quest to fill in a missing entry in your Mega Pokédex.