Pokémon Go A Mega Moment research steps, best Choose Path choice and rewards

Pokémon Go A Mega Moment research steps, best Choose Path choice and rewardsHow to complete this Mega Evolution themed quest.
A Mega Moment is a special research quest released as part of Pokémon Go’s Mega Evolution rework in April 2022.
To access this quest, you need to be Trainer Level 5 or above. It’s also a branching quest, which means it will play out slightly differently depending on a certain choice you make.
Below you’ll find all of the A Mega Moment quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
‘A Mega Moment’ quest steps in Pokémon Go
To unlock A Mega Moment in Pokémon Go you need to be Trainer Level 5 or above, but, once it’s unlocked, you can complete this quest at your own pace.
A Mega Moment is also a branching quest, which means, at a specific point, you’ll be asked to pick between three different options. Which option you pick will change one of the challenges and a number of the rewards.
Below you’ll find every A Mega Moment quest step and reward in Pokémon Go - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 for the help with this information!
‘A Mega Moment’ Step 1 of 4
- Catch 3 Pokémon - Bulbasaur encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon - Charmander encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon - Squirtle encounter
Rewards: 500 XP, 200 Stardust and 10 Poké Balls
At this point, you’ll be asked to choose between Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise. This choice only affects some of the rewards you’ll receive and one challenge in Step 3.
‘A Mega Moment’ Step 2 of 4
- Catch 5 Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 10 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon 5 times - 10 Razz Berries
Depending on which Pokémon you choose, you’ll earn an encounter with either Venusaur, Charizard or Blastoise and 200 Mega Energy for that Pokémon after completing the above challenges. No matter your decision, however, you’ll also receive one Premium Raid Pass.
‘A Mega Moment’ Step 3 of 4
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy - 50 Venusaur, Charizard or Blastoise Mega Energy
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 50 Venusaur, Charizard or Blastoise Mega Energy
- Mega Evolve Venusaur / Charizard / Blastoise - 1 Charge TM
Rewards: 1000 XP, 600 Stardust and 100 Mega Energy for either Venusaur, Charizard or Blastoise
‘A Mega Moment’ Step 4 of 4
- Win a raid - 6 Revives
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt - 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Take a snapshot of your buddy - 6 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500 Stardust and 100 Mega Energy for either Venusaur, Charizard or Blastoise
New to the game is a long overdue Mega Evolution update. April 2022 also introduced the Silent Schemes event, which requires learning new Leader counters and Giovanni counters. Elsewhere, we've recently seen new Ditto disguises as part of the Season of Alola, and more Gen 7 Pokémon. Earlier in the year, off the back of the Go Tour Johto event is Masterwork Research Apex to complete.
A Mega Moment best Choose Path choice in Pokémon Go explained
After completing Step 1 for A Mega Moment in Pokémon Go, you’ll be asked to pick between the final evolutions for the Gen 1 starter Pokémon - Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise. Your choice determines which one you’ll earn from completing Step 2 and the Mega Energy you receive throughout the questline.
The question is, however, which Mega Evolution is best - Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y or Mega Blastoise?
When looking at the max CP level each Mega Evolution can reach, it’s clear that Mega Charizard Y is the most powerful. If you have a Charizard with 100% perfect IV stats, then, at Level 30, it can reach 3,819 CP and this number rises to 4,445 CP at Level 40.
This number is significantly higher than the other Mega Evolutions, who have the following CP levels at 100% perfect IV stats:
Mega Venusaur
- Level 30 - 3,170 CP
- Level 40 - 3,698 CP
Mega Charizard X
- Level 30 - 3,300 CP
- Level 40 - 3,850 CP
Mega Blastoise
- Level 30 - 3,378 CP
- Level 40 - 3,941 CP
If you decide to go with Charizard Y, then the best moveset for this Pokémon is Fire Spin (Fast) and Blast Burn (Charged).
The choice, however, is completely up to you and you can always use this research quest to fill in a missing entry in your Mega Pokédex.
How A Mega Moment works in Pokémon Go
A Mega Moment was released as part of April 2022’s rework to Mega Evolution in Pokémon Go and requires players to be Trainer Level 5 or above to unlock.
Since it’s a special research quest and has no deadline, you can complete A Mega Moment whenever you like after unlocking it.
A Mega Moment contains four quest quests and, like most Pokémon Go quests, you need to complete three challenges for every step, collecting the rewards as you progress. A number of the rewards and one of the challenges, however, depend on which final evolution for the Gen 1 starter Pokémon you select after completing Step 1.
Good luck completing A Mega Moment!
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.