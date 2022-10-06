If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation trailer which lists Dead Space remake for PS4 is a mistake

Legs go.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
A Dead Space remake screenshot.

A PlayStation trailer listing that suggested EA Motive's upcoming Dead Space remake will launch for PS4 as well as PS5 is a mistake, Eurogamer understands.

EA's latest trailer for the game was published today on PlayStation's official YouTube channel for Latin America, which has 664,000 subscribers, and wrongly labels the revived survival horror as coming to both PS4 and PS5.

The listing sparked fan speculation and media reports that the game was also quietly being developed for PS4 and Xbox One.

Watch on YouTube
The Dead Space remake's gameplay reveal.

At the time of publication, the trailer is still online.

PlayStation Latin America's YouTube trailer for Dead Space.

This week's reveal of gameplay for the Dead Space remake was well-received, though there has been criticism of EA's decision to sell the game at a £70/$70 price point on consoles.

On Steam, the game costs less - £50/$60. EA Play subscribers save around a fiver.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch