PlayStation trailer which lists Dead Space remake for PS4 is a mistake

A PlayStation trailer listing that suggested EA Motive's upcoming Dead Space remake will launch for PS4 as well as PS5 is a mistake, Eurogamer understands.

EA's latest trailer for the game was published today on PlayStation's official YouTube channel for Latin America, which has 664,000 subscribers, and wrongly labels the revived survival horror as coming to both PS4 and PS5.

The listing sparked fan speculation and media reports that the game was also quietly being developed for PS4 and Xbox One.

The Dead Space remake's gameplay reveal.

At the time of publication, the trailer is still online.

PlayStation Latin America's YouTube trailer for Dead Space.

This week's reveal of gameplay for the Dead Space remake was well-received, though there has been criticism of EA's decision to sell the game at a £70/$70 price point on consoles.

On Steam, the game costs less - £50/$60. EA Play subscribers save around a fiver.