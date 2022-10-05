Dead Space remake's £70 console price raises eyebrows

EA's Dead Space remake has raised eyebrows for its £70/$70 price point on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, compared to its £50/$60 cost on Steam.

On Steam, its £50 price sits in line with other upcoming AAA launches, such as Gotham Knights, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, Hogwarts Legacy and Marvel's Midnight Suns.

On console, the price point for these games varies a little more. Sonic Frontiers is £50, Callisto Protocol is £55 and Hogwarts Legacy is £60, while Gotham Knights and Marvel's Midnight Suns are £65.

EA's Dead Space remake gameplay reveal.

A small saving is available if you already subscribe to EA Play - bringing the game's £70 price down by seven quid to £63 on consoles, or an even cheaper £45 on Steam.

£70 is certainly not unheard of for a new game on current-gen consoles - but, as plenty have said since the game popped up for pre-order - the Dead Space isn't a fully new game either.

"The Dead Space remake looks gorgeous but -again- I'm not going to buy that for $70," one fan wrote on Twitter last night. "I'll wait till the price drops a bit."

"So the Dead Space remake is £70 on console but £50 on PC," another agreed. "Console gaming is a huge rip off."

Others pointed to the additions in this remake, including the return of Dead Space 2 and 3 actor Gunner Wright to give main character Isaac Clarke a voice.

"Some people mad at Dead Space costing a full $70. I do wish it was $60 but the fact that it has double the voice acting (Issac is more like he is in DS2), new side quests, new characters, new gameplay stuff..." one fan wrote. "To me this looks like a FULL REAL REMAKE. I am happy to pay full price!"

The price difference between consoles and Steam has sparked further debate - and questions around why game publishers consistently charge more on PlayStation and Xbox.

Dead Space arrives on 27th January for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.