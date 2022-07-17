Here's new gameplay from upcoming sci-fi horror, The Callisto Protocol

Glen Schofield has shared another fresh peek at the denizens of The Callisto Protocol.

In a new interview, Striking Distance Studios CEO Schofield tells us a little more about how the upcoming sci-fi horror came to be and how the story was written, along with some all-new gameplay footage, too.

You can check out the brief interview below:

The Callisto Protocol: Glen Schofield On The Game's Origin.

The footage shows the player getting ambushed by a terrifying creature and a frantic fight to get them off them… Twice.

We also get another look at the game's dark, suffocating environments, the weapons we'll have at our disposal, and the various ways we can use them to shoot off bits of the grotesquely fleshy enemies. Yum!

"[With previous title Dead Space], it's about quality," Schofield recently told Eurogamer. "That's it. That's all I'm thinking about. Is that the best thing you can do? That's normal thinking today. It wasn't back then in the 2000s. The 2000s were about movie games. Everybody made them, so it was about day and date. Dead Space was this new kind of thinking. It's about quality. That's it.

"I'm trying to have the same mindset with The Callisto Protocol - make the best game we can, let's try and hit all of our pillars of the game. It's got to be scary, tense - everything that we set out to do, let's just do it."

The Callisto Protocol will release on 2nd December across consoles and PC and it will be a much gorier game than Dead Space.