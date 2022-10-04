Here's our first look at Dead Space remake's gameplay

There are only a few months left to wait before we get our hands on EA Motive's Dead Space remake.

In anticipation of this release, we now finally have our first look at some gameplay, including seeing weapons such as the series' plasma cutter in action. Oh, yes, and there are also lots of gloriously detailed mutated human corpses littering the scene. Godspeed to you Isaac Clark!

You can see this new trailer for yourself below.

Comet me, bro!

This remake is going to be a ground-up reworking of Visceral Games' much-loved 2008 original. However, EA Motive has stated it is going to bolster the fear factor on modern systems. This will be achieved thanks to enhanced audio and visuals, alongside other adjustments including improved story, characters, and game mechanics.

In addition to this, the developer has revealed its Dead Space remake will be "one sequential shot" from beginning to end.

Dead Space is set for release on 27th January on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.