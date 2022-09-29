Dead Space will be one shot from beginning to end

EA Motive's Dead Space remake will "one sequential shot" from beginning to end, according to a new EA blogpost.

"From the moment you start the game to the moment you end the game, there are no camera cuts or load screens—unless you die," says senior producer Philippe Ducharme.

"The Ishimura is now fully interconnected, so you can walk from Point A to Point Z, visit the entire ship, and revisit locations you’ve already completed to pick up things you might have missed—that’s all new. It’s now a completely unbroken experience."

Another major release famous for the one shot is the God of War (2018) soft reboot. God of War Ragnarok is also expected to do the same.

Ducharme also emphasised the need to "honour the legacy" of the original game, and therefore retaining the core foundations while also enhancing the experience.

In practice this means that the remake's story will take inspiration from the wider lore of Dead Space 2 and 3, as well as the comic books.

There will of course be substantial technical improvements from the original, including developing the game in EA's property Frostbite engine, which is now used across a range of EA titles.

"[E]very asset—every animation, every texture, every effect or piece of enemy behavior—has been rebuilt in the new engine," says creative director Roman Campos-Oriola.

The additional computational power of the new consoles also means the team are able to enhance the game's lighting, shadows and volumetric fog, components that are vital to a horror game.

And signature to Dead Space, the dismemberment system has also been enhanced so players can see every gory detail.

Dead Space is set for release on 27th January on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.