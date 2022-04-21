Moon Knight is now in Fortnite

Marvel's Moon Knight is the latest Fortnite crossover, coinciding with the character's so-so new Disney+ show.

Fortnite has played host to countless Marvel characters before, of course, typically timed around their appearances on the big screen or TV shows (the current battle pass includes Doctor Strange, while we were treated to Hawkeye and Kate Bishop late last year).

Moon Knight's rather fetching skin includes a style with/without his cloak, and an additional style for his Mr. Knight persona. (We won't get into story details here, in case you're yet to start the new series.)

The outfit, if that's your thing, is available for 1500 V-Bucks, while his pickaxe separately costs 500 V-Bucks.

What will Fortnite collaborate with next? Rumours suggest it is the Wu-Tang Clan, for some reason.