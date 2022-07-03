Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Prized Pelt location and uses

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is finally here, and has added new crafting resources for players to collect.

Master Rank is now an option in Monster Hunter Rise, meaning monsters large and small will now be tougher, and will drop rarer resources when defeated. There's new gear to craft too, which requires high-quality resources like Prized Pelts.

You'll find info on getting Prized Pelts in this guide. We'll explain the two small monsters that drop them, and recommend the best farming strategy so that you get the most for each expedition. Let's hunt!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak launch trailer

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Prized Pelt Location

To get Prized Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, you'll need to hunt Kelbi or Anteka on Master Rank quests. The best way to do so is to head out on a Master Rank Expedition. You'll have more time to hunt, and won't need to hunt any larger monsters unless you want to.

Now let's talk about the best way to maximise how many Prized Pelts you're getting on an expedition. The Kelbi has a much higher drop rate, so we recommend prioritising hunting them over the Anteka. Kelbi are found in the Shrine Ruins area. If you look at the map below, the best places to find Kelbi are 11, 12 and 13, in the uppermost area.

Kelbi are small, goat-like creatures with blue fur. They are very fast, so use ranged weapons or the kunai to bring them down. Each Kelbi you kill has a 30% drop rate for Prized Pelt, as explained in the table below:

Just make sure to carve any Kelbi that you kill and you will slowly accrue Prized Pelt.

Learn how to start Sunbreak - the first expansion - and from there, how to unlock Master Rank, use Switch Skill swap, and progress onward with our Monster Hunter Sunbreak walkthrough. There's also a monsters list, as well as individual pages on beating Garangolm, Lunagaron and Shogun Ceanataur. For the base game, we have a number of Monster Hunter Rise tips and lists of ore locations, bone locations, weapon types, how to use Insect Glaives and Kinsects, details of how to join friends in multiplayer, how to capture monsters and learn about wirebugs and great wirebugs.

Prized Pelt uses

Prized Pelt is a new Master Rank resource introduced as part of the Sunbreak expansion. It is used to craft armour pieces like the Khezu Coil X and Volvidon Mail X. It's used in a whole range of recipes, so is well worth farming when you get the chance.

Check out our Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak walkthrough and monsters list to see what you will be coming up against while playing Sunbreak.