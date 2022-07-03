Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Large Herbivore Bone location and uses

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expands upon the base game, adding in new hunts, Switch Skills and more.

Large Herbivore Bones are a new crafting resource that can be harvested from certain small monsters in Monster Hunter Rise. They are used to forge new armour pieces, as well as Decorations.

Here's where to find Large Herbivore Bones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. We'll be focusing on Rhenoplos, which are primarily found in Sandy Plains and Lava Caverns. Make sure you have unlocked these areas in Master Rank before proceeding.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Large Herbivore Bone location

Large Herbivore Bones are dropped as carved rewards from Rhenoplos and Slagtoth. Seeing as Rhenoplos is available in earlier areas, we'll be focusing on them to get Large Herbivore Bones. Head out to the Sandy Plains map on a Master Rank expedition, this is unlocked after defeating the first urgent quest available at Master Rank.

If you look at the map embedded above, you'll find Rhenoplos at 3, 6, 8 and 10. Just head to these areas and look for a large, brown monster with horns. You can see what they look like in the image below:

Just kill as many Rhenoplos as you can, and carve them. You have a 20% chance of getting Large Herbivore Bone for each carve. Check out the table below for more info:

Large Herbivore Bone uses

You will need Large Herbivore Bone to craft a number of gear pieces in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Primarily the Rhenoplos X set, Slagtoth X set, and the Dober Grieves X. To increase your chances of finding Large Herbivore Bone, head out on an expedition when a Rhenoplos Outbreak is active.

In addition, you can increase your number of monster carves by wearing the Feather of Mastery headpiece. This is rewarded upon completion of all six arena quests in Kamura Village.

Check out our Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak walkthrough and monsters list to see what you will be coming up against while playing Sunbreak.