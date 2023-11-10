Modern Warfare 3 best guns to use in pre-Season 1 meta

With the launch of Modern Warfare 3, it’s once again time to delve into a whole new sandbox full of a variety of firearms to try out.

Figuring out the best of the bunch and the dominating meta is something many players will be doing in Modern Warfare 3, and whilst you can stick to your personal favourites, sometimes the meta is the only way.

In this guide, we’ll be going over how weapons are unlocked, as well as the current meta, and the best guns in Modern Warfare 3.

On this page:

How weapons are unlocked in Modern Warfare 3

What’s interesting about Modern Warfare 3 is that – for the first time in franchise history – weapons from the previous title are carried across.

As part of the ‘Carry Forward’ feature, all MW2 weapons retain any unlock progress in terms of weapon levels and camos too, meaning if you’re jumping into MW3 from 2, you’ll already have a large and expansive set of weapons to use.

Carry Forward also includes all weapon blueprints and attachments too.

If you don’t own MW2 or still have weapons locked in that game, they are all still available to unlock alongside MW3’s new weapons too, via a player/weapon level requirement, or a challenge.

As for MW3 weapons, they are unlocked as part of your general player level climb – that is to say, by playing Multiplayer matches and earning XP, you’ll unlock MW3 weapons naturally regardless of what you use.

You can also unlock weapons by reaching player level 25 and unlocking the Armoury, where you can complete daily challenges to unlock specific weapons of your choosing.

Whether a gun is from MW2 or MW3, it’ll have the respective game’s logo on its icon and near its name on the weapon select screen.

What is the current meta and best weapons in Modern Warfare 3

Whilst Modern Warfare 3 has only just launched and it’s still subject to change, following the thousands of hours spent in the beta, a meta has already largely taken shape.

Whether it’s with the likes of the MCW assault rifle or the Striker SMG, on top of all the new weapons available in the launch build of MW3, many have already gravitated towards favourites whilst trying out what else is on offer.

Read on to see the full list of best weapons that are helping the launch meta form.

Best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: MCW (ACR)

How to unlock MCW: Reach player level 44

Not only is it very reminiscent of the classic ACR from the original Modern Warfare 3, the MCW stood out as a solid weapon during the beta, and it has only continued that reign at launch. Whilst it did see a slight nerf to its minimum damage, it also received an increased bullet velocity buff.

Paired with a few attachments such as the 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel, you’ll be able to further increase bullet velocity and range, along with a couple of extra buffs too to make the weapon even stronger.

As time goes on and the meta settles, it’s always possible that the MCW begins to slow down in its popularity, especially with a wider pool of weapons, not just from MW3, but also from MW2 as well – such as the M4 and ISO Hemlock, each that equally powerful when they debuted initially.

However, with different stat and Time-To-Kill (TTK) values in MW3 comes a different sandbox, and with 100+ total weapons across the board, the MCW is a great place to start as we move through launch and beyond.

Best Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: BAS-B

How to unlock BAS-B: Reach player level 17

Whilst it wasn’t one that I personally used much during the beta, the BAS-B was one I saw popping up pretty consistently, even if it wasn’t necessarily top of the game’s weapons overall. Going into launch, it seems like this one will likely continue to be a favourite, unless of some unexpected attachment combo.

From a high-level view, it’s not too difficult to see why the gun is popular – its stats are the best of any MW3 Battle Rifle, and actually outclasses nearly every MW2 option in all their stats too. Not only that, but it’s also heavily reminiscent of the Honey Badger – particularly with its iron sights – a standout weapon when it first appeared in Call of Duty: Ghosts ten years ago.

With that in mind, combining its popularity with its likeness and heritage, it’s more or less the perfect package, much like the MCW mentioned before, and the same goes for that of the Striker SMG.

Best Submachine Gun in Modern Warfare 3 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: Striker

How to unlock Striker: Reach player level 4

The theme of nostalgia only continues with this recommendation, as the Striker is not only a brilliant SMG pick right from the outset, but it’s also quite literally an almost direct copy of the iconic UMP 45 from the original Modern Warfare games.

Embodying that original in a few ways, it’s very similarly quite the powerhouse, was a standout in the beta and already is becoming a gun many players are gravitating towards as we enter this pre-season 1 launch period. As we recommend in our loadout guide, it’s a great gun to pair with a suppressor and red dot to make it a stealthy and accurate option.

There’s less of a clear difference between the Striker and other SMGs compared to certain other best-in-class guns like the BAS-B though, since its stats don’t quite outclass every other weapon in the same category.

That said, there’s a wide net cast with SMG options since they can run the gamut of both range and rate of fire, and the Striker lands pretty firmly in the middle as an effective weapon that still holds up at near-medium range encounters. In doing so, it’s a solid pick to use whilst the dust begins to settle and the full spectrum of subs rolls out into player’s hands.

Best Shotgun in Modern Warfare 3 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: Lockwood 680

How to unlock Lockwood 680: Reach player level 4

For me, this recommendation was only really discovered after rolling into the beta and equipping it as a secondary thanks to benefits provided by the Gunner Vest. Swapping to the Lockwood 680 for close encounters as a backup to my primary MCW, it was an incredibly effective option, and one that’s right at home in some of the very small and compact environments you’ll find throughout many of MW3’s maps.

The new Vest system – and Gunner Vest in particular for this gun – can really be a game-changer here though granting a multitude of benefits alongside having access to a second primary.

Throwing on the Gunner Vest and chucking on the Lockwood as a second primary, and you’ve got a great backup shotty that’ll be a great close quarters option for any medium-range-focused build – check out our MCW loadout guide for more on that approach.

Not only that, but the range isn’t too shabby either, with the second-to-highest range of any shotgun across MW2 and MW3’s complete arsenal. While it may not be the king of range, it’s on the upper echelon of shotties when it comes to raw damage.

It’ll be interesting to see how this shakes up against MW2’s Expedite 12, as well as MW3’s new full-auto Riveter that’ll no doubt be compared to the classic AA-12 from the original MW2 – featuring a higher fire rate and the best range of all shotguns, it’s possible the Lockwood might have some close competition that’ll play out after launch.

Best Light Machine Gun in Modern Warfare 3 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: Holger 26

How to unlock Holger 26: Reach player level 13

Lightmachine guns are always an interesting beast to dissect and study because they’re a rather niche option that generally doesn’t get too much love. From my personal experience, with a generally-longer TTK in Modern Warfare 3, LMGs didn’t feel all that good, and for fast-paced matches, having a long reload time doesn’t always end well.

However, there are a couple of options that fit in a middle ground between Assault Rifles and LMGs that might get some traction as time goes on.

Following the beta, the Holger 26 was the primary gun that popped up consistently in matches – at least comparatively to the other option there at the time. With the full game, there’s only one other gun to consider, that being the OG-58 LSW which actually is very much in-like with the Holger 26 statistically, with slightly higher accuracy, but lower recoil control and mobility.

If you’re on the hunt for what’s the best LMG, when it comes to MW3’s selection at least, there isn’t too much on offer, though with all the options available, if you don’t find the Holger 26 or OG-58 LSW are to your liking, you’re sure to find something more fitting from the other options.

Best Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: MTZ Interceptor or MCW 6.8

How to unlock: Unlocked automatically (MTZ Interceptor) | Player level 25 (MCW 6.8)

In a similar way to LMGs – and perhaps Battle Rifles too – Marksman Rifles are in a pretty niche spot. They occupy a space between Assault Rifles (ARs) and Sniper Rifles (SRs), but whereas Battle Rifles are more akin to ARs, Marksman Rifles are more akin to SRs. This almost puts them in a similar line of competition to snipers themselves.

Despite the niche window it lives within, there’s actually four new Marksman Rifles that – along with MW2’s collection – brings the total to 12.

Whilst the meta may shake up over time, much like it was in the beta, the MTZ Interceptor takes the crown here, which is no doubt in part due to its total damage which – not including MW2’s Crossbow – is the highest of the lot. It’s also on the upper end of total range and besides the MCW 6.8, it near enough has best-in-class range and accuracy too.

From a high-level view, the MTZ Interceptor and MCW 6.8 look like the two Marksman Rifles to keep an eye on, but with a collection of 12 to choose from, it’s possible this will shake out differently over time.

Best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: KV Inhibitor or Longbow

How to unlock: Reach player level 4 (KV Inhibitor) | Reach player level 28 (Longbow)

The sniper rifle scene was looking pretty interesting in the beta, and it continues to do so at launch too. Whilst there was a lot of love for the Longbow, it seemed like this was mainly due to a specific build of the weapon that you could easily net by purchasing the Vault Edition of MW3.

From my experience – taking them from their base weapons – the KV Inhibitor is the one that stood out to me and fit the bill for a strong sniper, particularly one that was consistently landing one-shot kills. In a way, the Longbow felt almost like something more suited towards Marksman Rifle territory.

That said, it seems like with a strong pairing of attachments, the Longbow is an incredibly powerful gun and is effective moreso at medium-long ranges, whereas the KV Inhibitor – with some bullet velocity and range buffs – felt like it was much more the better choice at long range.

As time goes on, it’s possible MW3 newcomer KATT-AMR might start to climb to the top, what with its maximum damage and high range stats, and may easily overshadow the KV Inhibitor as the best sniper rifle overall.

If you’re an owner of the Vault Edition or have a suite of attachments available though, don’t hesitate to try out the Longbow though as it made quite a name for itself during the beta with its high damage and quick TTK.

For more from Modern Warfare 3, be sure to check out the various guides we have covering all the campaign missions and rewards, the full list of guns in Multiplayer, as well as loadout guides for various guns such as the MCW, Striker, and more.