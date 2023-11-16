Picking the best Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 can be hard, especially as the best weapon will be subjective to each individual. One weapon may suit your play style more than another, and the one that suits you best may not be the best for someone else.

Also, the way you build and customize chosen weapon will alter its performance in Modern Warfare 3. This is why, for this list, we're looking at the base stats and capabilities of each weapon as well as its potential to be customized into something more powerful. Again, the best Marksman Rifle will be different for everyone.

With this in mind, here are the best Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3

There are 12 Marksman Rifles to choose from, but only the KVD Enforcer will be unlocked for you at first. Aside from the Enforcer, you will need to work to get XP to unlock all weapons mentioned on this list.

Important: The list below is subjective, so the Rifles listed on it may not necessarily be the ones that you find to be the best.

With that in mind and in no particular order, here are the best Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3:

MTZ Interceptor

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The MTZ Interceptor unlocks at level 25.

MTZ Interceptor Base Model Stats:

Maximum Range - 53.3

- 53.3 Best Range - 38.1

- 38.1 Damage - 190/95/95

- 190/95/95 RPM - 214.3

- 214.3 DPS - 339

- 339 TTK - 0.56s

The MTZ Interceptor is thought to be one of the best guns in MW3. If you fancy picking this one up for a fight, check out our best MTZ Interceptor build guide for it to find out how to get the most out of this weapon.

The Interceptor is described as 'a high-powered Marksman Rifle' and there are no arguments there. Even though its base model holds only 10 rounds at once with 40 in reserve, there's more than enough ammo to cause a serious amount of damage before needing to duck away to reload.

The base model for the MTZ Interceptor has a high damage stat without any mods boosting it, so you can imagine how dangerous it will be if you decide to boost this even further. Two more high-level stats this weapon has at its base level are accuracy and handling - two very important factors in ensuring that you snag a victory without getting killed by the other team.

Now, you may look at the recoil control of this weapon and think that it's ok, which for the most part is true but powerful weapons are often afflicted with powerful recoils that can throw your aim off after firing off a shot. However, the MTZ's recoil control can easily be stabilised by adding a XRK Kraken muzzle and VX Pineapple underbarrel.

Overall, even if you decide you don't want to modify it, the MTZ Interceptor is one powerful Marksman Rifle.

MCW 6.8

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The MCW 6.8 unlocks at level 25.

MCW 6.8 Base Model Stats:

Maximum Range - 65.7

- 65.7 Best Range - 47.8

- 47.8 Damage - 121/66/55

- 121/66/55 RPM - 315.8

- 315.8 DPS - 347

- 347 TTK - 0.57s

The MCW 6.8 earns its place on our list mainly through its high damage and extremely high accuracy stats. This weapon is also thought to be one of the best in MW3 and it's easy to see why when you look at the stats mentioned above, then observe the handling and recoil control stats on top of this.

The base model of this weapon holds 10 rounds and 40 in reserve, but due to it's high RPM we thoroughly recommend adding a magazine mod to boost the amount of rounds it can hold in a single go. We did find that this weapon was most effective for mid to close range combat, though it can be used for distance combat if you want to force enemies to change position.

DM56

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The DM56 unlocks at level 25.

DM56 Base Model Stats:

Maximum Range - 53.3

- 53.3 Best Range - 35.6

- 35.6 Damage - 75/65/50

- 75/65/50 RPM - 428.6

- 428.6 DPS - 464

- 464 TTK - 0.42s

The handling stat of the DM56 Marksman Rifle is where this weapon finds its way onto our list, especially when you consider the medium to high recoil control and accuracy stats alongside it. Having a powerful weapon is meaningless if you can't control it. Having to deal with weapon recoil while trying to mow down a set of enemies could put you in serious danger - which is why the handling of the DM56 and recoil control of it are so important.

Also, the base model of the DM56 boasts decent RPM and DPS stats - which redeem this weapon's somewhat lower damage stats. However, it's worth remembering that these are only the base model damage stats, and though it's not as high as other weapons on this list, it's still a good starting point for a weapon and can be increased by adding various modifications at the Gunsmith.

Lockwood MK2

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The Lockwood MK2 unlocks at level 55 and you need to complete the unlock challenge to get it.

Lockwood MK2 Base Model Stats:

Maximum Range - 45.7

- 45.7 Best Range - 8.9

- 8.9 Damage - 230/132/121

- 230/132/121 RPM - 139.5

- 139.5 DPS - 307

- 307 TTK - 0.86s

Want that wild west feel while battling it out with enemies or ploughing through hordes of Zombies? Then check out the Lockwood MK2!

Now, we know that the MK2 base model can only hold 6 rounds at once with 12 in reserve, but there's a reason why this weapon has made it on this list and that's it's high damage stat. Though it's best suited to close quarters combat (we've seen teammates shoot through three zombies standing in a row with it), you can use it for mid-range battles too - but we recommend keeping it for CQC situations due to the round limitations on it.

Also, for a powerful Marksman Rifle it has decent recoil control which is especially important in situations where combat may get overwhelming quickly. The last thing you'd want is to have the perfect set of shots lined up and then the gun kick your aim out of alignment!

KVD Enforcer

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The KVD Enforcer is a starter weapon.

KVD Enforcer Base Model Stats:

Maximum Range - 58.4

- 58.4 Best Range - 47

- 47 Damage - 154/84/770

- 154/84/770 RPM - 230.8

- 230.8 DPS - 323

- 323 TTK - 0.52s

Even though the KVD Enforcer is a starter weapon it's not something to be slept on as its base model packs a punch and has a mid to high recoil controls stat that makes the Enforcer well suited to rapid fire attacks.

Best suited to mid range combat, the Enforcer's base model boasts a generous DPS stat with a 0.52 TTK stat. Both of these qualities compliment each other and will give you a good opportunity to take down an enemy (or several) with a few accurate shots (especially if you aim for the head).

It's worth keeping in mind that the base weapon stats can be increased by adding various modifications in the Gunsmith. However, we've noticed with this weapon that adding some mods can increase one stat while substantially decreasing another so it's worth taking your time to find a balance that works for you.

That's it for now!