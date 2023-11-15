If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best LMGs in Modern Warfare 3

How to build the best Light Machine Guns in MW3.

a soldier in light brown gear firing a golden light machine gun with smoke and dust swirling all around a plane crash site
Image credit: Activision
If you're after a weapon with lots of ammo, power, and range it's good to know the best LMGs in Modern Warfare 3 suited to your personal playstyle.

We've went over the three best LMGs you can use in Modern Warfare 3 below, including how to unlock them and what their ideal attachments are.

For more help, check out our pages on the best assault rifles, best sniper rifles, and best SMGs.

Best LMGs in Modern Warfare 3

Going off their base stats, potential with attachments, and community observations and place in the current meta of best weapons, there are three LMGs we recommend using in Modern Warfare 3: the Pulemyot 762, Holger 26, and DG-58 LSW, with the Pulemyot 762 generally being the best of the three. However, the Holger 26 isn't far behind!

Keep in mind that although we've based this page off raw stats and community observations, our best LMG picks are subjective. They may not necessarily be ones you agree with or find the best to use.

a soldier in white and black digital camo clothing running towards the camera from an explosion in the background with other soldiers behind them
Image credit: Activision

With that in mind, here's more detailed information on the three best LMGs in Modern Warfare 3:

Pulemyot 762

How to unlock: Reach player Level 4.

Base Damage: 54 Headshot, 49 Upper Torso, 45 Lower Torso.

Base Range: 38.1m for effective damage range and 45.7m for minimum damage range, with 810 bullet velocity.

Base Rate of Fire: 491.6 rpm.

Base ADS Speed: 450 ms.

Accuracy and recoild control are fundamental to make the most out of the Pulemyot 762

If you're not usually comfortable using LMGs, then the new Pulemyot 762 might change your mind, as with the right attachments it's a surprisingly stable and accurate gun for an LMG. You need the right build to make use of this unique LMG, so here's our recommended attachments for the Pulemyot 762 in Modern Warfare 3:

  • Optics: SZ Mini
  • Muzzle: VT-7 Suppressor
  • Magazine: 75 Round Belt
  • Stock: Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock
  • Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

For more details on how to play the Pulemyot 762, check out our dedicated Pulemyot 762 loadout page.

Holger 26

How to unlock: Reach player Level 25 and Activate at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges.

Base Damage: 40 Headshot, 37 Upper Torso, 37 Lower Torso.

Base Range: 31.8m for effective damage range and 45.7 for minimum damage range, with 790 bullet velocity.

Base Rate of Fire: 705.9 rpm.

Base ADS Speed: 300 ms.

menu view of the holger 26 and its stats
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The Holger 26 is a very powerful LMG, but to get the most out of it you have to sacrifice a lot of speed and mobility. Due to this, we recommend going all-in on attachments that boost its damage and stability.

To get the most out of its potential, here's our recommended attachments for the Holger 26 in Modern Warfare 3:

  • Barrel: Ascent Lord Heavy
  • Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor
  • Grip: LM Intruder Grip
  • Stock: RB Crotalus Assault
  • Optic: Slate Reflector

DG-58 LSW

How to unlock: Reach player Level 7.

Base Damage: 46 Headshot, 33 Upper Torso, 33 Lower Torso.

Base Range: 34.3 for effective and minimum damage range, with 880 bullet velocity.

Base Rate of Fire: 400 rpm.

Base ADS Speed: 705.9 ms.

menu view of the dg-58 lsw and its stats
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

This is the LMG version of the popular DG-58 assault rifle, ditching the latter's burst capabilities for a more continuous stream of fire. It suffers from a lot of recoil because of this, so you'll want to prioritise reducing the recoil when selecting your attachments for the DG-58 LSW.

To get the most out of its potential, here's our recommended attachments for the DG-58 LSW in Modern Warfare 3:

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
  • Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
  • Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate
  • Magazine: 100 Round Drum
  • Optic: Slate Reflector

Good luck racking up those LMG kills in Modern Warfare 3!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

