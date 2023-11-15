If you're after a weapon with lots of ammo, power, and range it's good to know the best LMGs in Modern Warfare 3 suited to your personal playstyle.

We've went over the three best LMGs you can use in Modern Warfare 3 below, including how to unlock them and what their ideal attachments are.

Best LMGs in Modern Warfare 3

Going off their base stats, potential with attachments, and community observations and place in the current meta of best weapons, there are three LMGs we recommend using in Modern Warfare 3: the Pulemyot 762, Holger 26, and DG-58 LSW, with the Pulemyot 762 generally being the best of the three. However, the Holger 26 isn't far behind!

Keep in mind that although we've based this page off raw stats and community observations, our best LMG picks are subjective. They may not necessarily be ones you agree with or find the best to use.

Image credit: Activision

With that in mind, here's more detailed information on the three best LMGs in Modern Warfare 3:

Pulemyot 762

How to unlock: Reach player Level 4.

Base Damage: 54 Headshot, 49 Upper Torso, 45 Lower Torso.

Base Range: 38.1m for effective damage range and 45.7m for minimum damage range, with 810 bullet velocity.

Base Rate of Fire: 491.6 rpm.

Base ADS Speed: 450 ms.

If you're not usually comfortable using LMGs, then the new Pulemyot 762 might change your mind, as with the right attachments it's a surprisingly stable and accurate gun for an LMG. You need the right build to make use of this unique LMG, so here's our recommended attachments for the Pulemyot 762 in Modern Warfare 3:

Optics : SZ Mini

: SZ Mini Muzzle : VT-7 Suppressor

: VT-7 Suppressor Magazine : 75 Round Belt

: 75 Round Belt Stock : Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock

: Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

For more details on how to play the Pulemyot 762, check out our dedicated Pulemyot 762 loadout page.

Holger 26

How to unlock: Reach player Level 25 and Activate at the Armory, then complete three daily or bonus challenges.

Base Damage: 40 Headshot, 37 Upper Torso, 37 Lower Torso.

Base Range: 31.8m for effective damage range and 45.7 for minimum damage range, with 790 bullet velocity.

Base Rate of Fire: 705.9 rpm.

Base ADS Speed: 300 ms.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The Holger 26 is a very powerful LMG, but to get the most out of it you have to sacrifice a lot of speed and mobility. Due to this, we recommend going all-in on attachments that boost its damage and stability.

To get the most out of its potential, here's our recommended attachments for the Holger 26 in Modern Warfare 3:

Barrel : Ascent Lord Heavy

: Ascent Lord Heavy Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor

: HMRES Mod Suppressor Grip : LM Intruder Grip

: LM Intruder Grip Stock : RB Crotalus Assault

: RB Crotalus Assault Optic: Slate Reflector

DG-58 LSW

How to unlock: Reach player Level 7.

Base Damage: 46 Headshot, 33 Upper Torso, 33 Lower Torso.

Base Range: 34.3 for effective and minimum damage range, with 880 bullet velocity.

Base Rate of Fire: 400 rpm.

Base ADS Speed: 705.9 ms.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

This is the LMG version of the popular DG-58 assault rifle, ditching the latter's burst capabilities for a more continuous stream of fire. It suffers from a lot of recoil because of this, so you'll want to prioritise reducing the recoil when selecting your attachments for the DG-58 LSW.

To get the most out of its potential, here's our recommended attachments for the DG-58 LSW in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Underbarrel : XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Stock : Recoil Reduction Buttplate

: Recoil Reduction Buttplate Magazine : 100 Round Drum

: 100 Round Drum Optic: Slate Reflector

Good luck racking up those LMG kills in Modern Warfare 3!