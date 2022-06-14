Mantine 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Mantine in Pokémon Go

Players will soon have the chance to get their hands on a shiny Mantine in Pokémon Go. It's probably the main reason you'll want to take part in this week's Spotlight Hour.

There are many other reasons to look forward to the Pokémon Go event. You'll be given the opportunity to catch as many Mantine as you can, with the possibility of catching a 100% perfect IV stats Mantine. You can find a preview of shiny Mantine below.

Mantine's Spotlight Hour falls on a fairly quiet day in Pokémon Go as we wait for the Pokémon TCG Crossover event to begin. Before this event, it's worth completing some special research quests, such as Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.

Mantine 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Mantine with perfect IV stats.

Mantine does not have an evolution currently. Instead, it is the evolved form of Mantyke, a baby Pokémon. While they don't exactly hold much sway in the Go Battle League, they can be useful in battling Team Go Rocket Grunts or in raids.

The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1807 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1958 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is there a shiny Mantine in Pokémon Go?

There is a shiny Mantine in Pokémon Go.

Shiny Mantine was released in February 2022 as part of the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.

Remember - Spotlight Hours only increase the number of Mantine spawning in the wild, not its shiny rate. This means that, unlike a Community Day, the shiny rate for Mantine will not increase during this event.

Mantine evolution tree. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

The Season of Go has arrived! While Go Fest 2022 may be behind us, there are still three special research quests you might be working on - Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World. Meanwhile, the Great League and Great League and Great League Remix are currently running in the Go Battle League Season 11. This season has also seen the lowering of the level requirement for Candy XL and introduced the first Ultra Beast, Nihilego.

What does shiny Mantine look like?

As you can see in the picture below, shiny Mantine has a slightly darker blue covering.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Other reasons to catch as many Mantine as possible

Aside from the chance to catch a shiny Mantine in Pokémon Go, there are a number of other reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

This Spotlight Hour’s bonus is double transfer Candy , which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you transfer.

, which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you transfer. If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Mantine candy to fully evolve Mantyke.

Thanks to Mantine being a water-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your Water medal. It's a flying-type too, so Flying medals also come into play here.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time) - but don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. Next week sees Spinarak take the spotlight on 21st June, with the very useful double evolution XP bonus.