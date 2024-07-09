After getting through the rest of The Last Delivery Order commmission in Zenless Zone Zero, you'll be faced with one final and rather tricky puzzle.

As with the others in this commission, this puzzle tasks you with creating a track to safely delivery tranquilisers to those in need in the Zenless Zone Zero Hollow. However, with limited space and tracks that cannot overlap, the solution isn't instantly clear.

That's where we come in! If you're finding it tricky, here's The Last Delivery Order final track puzzle solution in Zenless Zone Zero.

The Last Delivery Order final track puzzle Solution in Zenless Zone Zero

You'll be used to the track dynamics by now, but let's just quickly review the main rules. One, the tracks cannot overlap eachother and two, track arrows must be pointing towards a target to be able to deliver the tranquilisers to them.

The final puzzle in this commission requires you to deliver to four different targets. There are other items you can pick up on the way too, but remember to steer clear of the red tv!

Here's The Last Delivery Order final puzzle solution:

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

From the starting point, here's how to reach this solution. This route also collects all Gear Coins and avoids all red hazards:

Down

Left

Up

Up (Target One)

Up

Right

Right

Right (Target Two)

Up (Should be the top right corner of puzzle area)

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left (Should be the top left corner of the puzzle area)

Down

Down

Right

Down (Target Three)

Left

Down

Down

Right

Right

Right

Right (Target Four)

Right

Right (Should be the bottom right corner of the puzzle area)

Up

Up

Up

Left

Down

That's it! Once you've passed this puzzle you just need to fight your way through some Ethereals to claim your hard-earned rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

