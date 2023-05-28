If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

It looks like Cinderella's Fairy Godmother is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bibbidi bobbidi boo.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fairy Godmother tease
Gameloft
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Cinderella's Fairy Godmother is seemingly on the way to Disney Dreamlight Valley in Update 5.

Whilst that hasn't been explicitly confirmed by developer Gameloft, a new social media post shows an abandoned wand sitting on an ornate "artisanal" stone bench, leading many players to speculate that it may belong to... and a lot of "bibbidi bobbidi boo" messages and memes.

Watch on YouTube
Disney Dreamlight Valley – Pride of the Valley Update Trailer.

"New items are coming to a Valley near you with Update 5. For instance, no wooded path is truly complete without an artisanal bench," the team tweeted over the weekend.

"Please do try not to forget your personal belongings when stopping to take a rest, though…"

We don't yet have a release date for Update 5, but going on Gameloft's prior release schedule, it should be available sometime next month. We'll keep you posted.

Eurogamer.net Merch