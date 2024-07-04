How to get free 100 pulls in Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero is offering 100 free pulls to celebrate its launch!

These free pulls come in the form of Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes, which offer you the chance to get new characters from the Zenless Zone Zero Banners. The problem is, however, you don't receive these 100 free pulls all at once as they're divided across various Zenless Zone Zero events and the pre-registration rewards.

Still, it's worth knowing how to get 100 free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero!

How to get 100 pulls in Zenless Zone Zero

To get 100 free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero, you first need to unlock the in-game events. This is done by:

Reaching Inter-Knot Level 8, which is easily achieved by completing the Commission below and, if needed, Trails in the Compendium.

Complete 'The Proxy and the Hare' Main Commission.

Collect some video tapes.

Take a photo of a cat.

When you get this message, Events will be unlocked. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

At this point, the in-game events will automatically unlock! You can access events from both the main menu and the event tab in the quick menu.

Now there's the bad news - these 100 free pulls are not all available when you first start playing Zenless Zone Zero. Instead, you'll need to collect the various Master Tapes offered by different events - a total of 70 Master Tapes, 20 Encrypted Master Tapes and 1,600 Polychrome, which can be exchanged for either 10 Master Tapes or 10 Encrypted Master Tapes.

These events include:

Cunning Generosity - 10 Master Tapes (Expires on Monday 12th August)

- 10 Master Tapes (Expires on Monday 12th August) Road to Proxy Greatness - 40 Master Tapes earned by reaching Inter-Knot Level 25

- 40 Master Tapes earned by reaching Inter-Knot Level 25 10 at Level 5, 10 at Level 15, 10 at Level 20 and 10 at Level 25

New City Visitor's Passport - 10 Encrypted Master Tapes by logging into Zenless Zone Zero on seven different days before Monday 12th August

- 10 Encrypted Master Tapes by logging into Zenless Zone Zero on seven different days before Monday 12th August Sixth Street Giveaway - 10 Encrypted Master Tapes

- 10 Encrypted Master Tapes Running from Thursday 11th June to Tuesday 13th August

Image credit: HoYoverse

Road to Proxy Greatness is also where you'll earn the 1,600 Polychrome.

Zenless Zone Zero also counts the 20 Master Tapes you received from pre-registering into this total.

You can also earn 80 Boopon, which is used on the Bangboo Banners from the following:

Pre-Registration Rewards - 5 Boopon

- 5 Boopon Road to Proxy Greatness Event - 65 Boopon

- 65 Boopon "En-Nah" Into Your Lap Event - 10 Boopon earned by logging in on seven different days

- 10 Boopon earned by logging in on seven different days Running from Wednesday 24th June to Tuesday 13th August

Image credit: HoYoverse

So yes, sadly you can't just sit back and enjoy 100 pulls your first time playing Zenless Zone Zero. Still, these events and rewards do offer you the chance to earn an S-Rank character! Who knows, you might even get the character you want. (Lottie rarely gets the character she wants...)

Best of luck with the Zenless Zone Zero Banner odds!