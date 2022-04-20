Oranguru has been added to Pokémon Go as part of Sustainability Week during the Season of Alola.

The Gen 7 Pokémon doesn’t evolve, and currently does not have a shiny variant in Pokémon Go, so you don’t need to worry about catching multiple Oranguru for your Pokédex.

This guide will detail exactly how to get Oranguru in Pokémon Go.

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary.