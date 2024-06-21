How to get and use the Storeroom Key in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Storeroom Key is a special item you find in Belurat, Tower Settlement in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. It unlocks a secret room near the Site of Grace 'Small Private Altar', but to find it you'll need to explore a little further in the dungeon.

Below, we'll tell you exactly how to get the Storeroom Key as well as where to use it, so read on to find out what it unlocks.

How to get the Storeroom Key

Starting from the Site of Grace 'Small Private Altar' within the Belurat Tower Settlement dungeon, head right out of the building up the stairs, and wait for the horned knight to pass by. Follow them round to the left. You can fight them if you want, but you can also just sneak past them. You'll want to duck in here on the right:

Head right here to continue down the narrow passageway. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Watch out for the shade enemy on your immediate left just behind the wall, as they'll creep up behind you if you're not paying attention. Deal with them, then proceed round the corner. There's another shade in front of you here, but another will leap out from the right to attack you. Take them both out, then jump up onto the rubble to your left, drop down on the other side and go into the small room on the other side of the sewer drain.

Deal with the shade standing in front of the ladder, then climb up it. The Storeroom Key is on the corpse at the top of the ladder, so all you need to do is pick it up off the corpse by interacting with it.

Get the Storeroom Key by looting this corpse at the top of the ladder. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Where to use the Storeroom Key

To use the Storeroom Key, you can either go back the way you came to the Site of Grace 'Small Private Altar', or just fast travel back there instead.

Once you're there, instead of turning right, head left out of the room onto the walkway where two sorcerer shades are standing. Deal with them, and carry on to the other side of the walkway. The Storeroom is on your left.

The Storeroom is at the end of this passageway. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Inside, you'll find a strange old woman muttering to herself. This is the Hornsent Grandam NPC, but if you haven't completed this dungeon yet, then there isn't much more you can do at this point. Instead, to get the Hornsent Grandam to open up to you, you'll need to defeat Belurat Tower Settlement's boss, the Divine Beast Dancing Lion before you can proceed.

Once you've defeated the Divine Beast Dancing Lion and claimed the Divine Beast Head helm, return to the Storeroom and speak to the woman again once you've equipped this new helm (the model of the Divine Beast Dancing Lion's head in the corner acts as a clue here).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Now that you're wearing the Divine Beast Head, the Hornsent Grandam will spring to life and start talking with you. Keep talking with her and she will ask you to "take vengeance on Messmer and his lot". At the end of the conversation, she will reward you with a new Incantation spell: 'Watchful Spirit'.

'Watchful Spirit' summons a guardian spirit above the caster's head, and costs 12 FP to use. It requires a Faith stat of 26, and uses one Memory Slot.

That's everything you need to know about the Storeroom Key in Belurat, Tower Settlement! For more help exploring the upper town section of this dungeon, be sure to consult our Belurat Tower Settlement walkthrough.

