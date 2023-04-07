Placing Chicken Crossing Signs is a current challenge in Fortnite.

As part of Spring Breakout event that's happening in-game, Fortnite players have the chance to earn exclusive rewards by completing challenges.

Here's how to place Chicken Crossing Signs in Fortnite, and what you'll get for doing so.

How to place Chicken Crossing Signs in Fortnite

To place Chicken Crossing Signs in Fortnite, you have two options for where to land. Before you head into a game, make sure to set the desired quest as active, as you'll then be able to see exclamation markers on your minimap, directing you towards your objective.

Now, you can either head to Kenjutsu Crossing, or Frenzy Fields to complete this challenge. We recommend Frenzy Fields, which is generally a much quieter drop location, and easier to navigate. Once you've landed on the southern side of Frenzy Fields, look for four markers on your minimap, showing exclamation marks. All you need to do is walk up to the transparent signs in this area and interact with them. This will place a Chicken Crossing Sign.

Fortnite Chicken Crossing Signs challenge reward

Once you have placed four Chicken Crossing Signs at either Frenzy Fields or Kenjutsu Crossing (there's four at each location, so no need to travel between them), you will complete this particular Spring Breakout quest and receive the 'The Works' loading screen. This is a hotdog-themed loading screen, so it's anyone's guess how it relates to Easter or springtime. You'll also make progress towards the overall Spring Breakout questline, which grants exclusive rewards at certain milestones.

Good luck with completing this challenge!