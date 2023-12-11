Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream date and time, 1.6 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 1.6 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

The 1.6 Special Program is expected to reveal two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star for the next Banners, as well as provide details on new time-limited events and permanent content additions.

We'll cover the exact 1.6 livestream date and time in Honaki: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about 1.6 Banner leaks.

Version 1.5 Trailer - "The Crepuscule Zone" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream is on Friday 15th December at 11.30am (GMT) / 6.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and likely the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 1.6 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 15th December at 3.30am (PT)

: Friday 15th December at 3.30am (PT) Central US : Friday 15th December at 5.30am (CT)

: Friday 15th December at 5.30am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 15th December at 6.30am (ET)

: Friday 15th December at 6.30am (ET) Japan : Friday 15th December at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 15th December at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Friday 15th December at 10.30pm (AET)

: Friday 15th December at 10.30pm (AET) UK : Friday 15th December at 11.30am (GMT)

: Friday 15th December at 11.30am (GMT) Europe: Friday 15th December at 12.30pm (CET)

You can also watch the version 1.6 livestream right here by clicking on the video below when the stream starts!

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 1.6 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely upcoming 1.6 Banners are based on official marketing that always hints at who is coming next, and reliable leaks.

With this in mind, as their drip marketing has started, it's almost certain that Ruan Mei and Dr Ratio will be the new 5-Star Banners in version 1.6 of Honkai: Star Rail, with 4-Star character Xueyi boosted on Dr Ratio's Banner. Based on the order they were revealed on social media, Ruan Mei's Banner should be in Phase 1 of version 1.6, and Dr Ratio should come after in Phase 2.

Ruan Mei is an Ice attacker of The Harmony path, Dr Ratio is an Imaginary attacker of The Hunt path, and Xueyi is a Quantum attacker of The Destruction path.

Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, according to leaker WaffleGM on X (formerly Twitter), we're getting a rerun of Blade alongside Ruan Mei, and a rerun of Kafka alongside Dr Ratio.

Image credit: HoYoverse

If the drip marketing and leaks turn out to be true, here's the likely 1.6 Banner schedule in Honkai: Star Rail:

Raun Mei - 1.6 Phase 1

- 1.6 Phase 1 Blade - 1.6 Phase 1

- 1.6 Phase 1 Dr Ratio - 1.6 Phase 2

- 1.6 Phase 2 Kafka - 1.6 Phase 2

- 1.6 Phase 2 Xueyi - 1.6 Phase 2

Although all but confirmed through social media, these new characters aren't 100% guaranteed to come out during version 1.6, and character reruns are always subject to change, so we'll just have to wait for the livestream to see who's coming next.