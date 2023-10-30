If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream date and time, 1.5 Banner leaks

Get ready for new Banners and events.

splash art of hanya with a white outline around her and a slightly blurred background with a space backdrop
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

The Honkai: Star Rail 1.5 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

Although pushed forward by a week, the version 1.5 livestream is still expected to reveal two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star for the next Banners, as well as provide details on new time-limited events.

We'll cover the exact 1.5 livestream date and time in Honaki: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about 1.5 Banner leaks.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
Version 1.4 Trailer - "Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, CDT, EDT and PDT

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream is on Friday 3rd November at 11.30am (GMT) / 7.30am (EDT) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and likely the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 1.5 livestream date and time is:

  • West Coast US: Friday 3rd November at 4.30am (PDT)
  • Central US: Friday 3rd November at 6.30am (CDT)
  • East Coast US: Friday 3rd November at 7.30am (EDT)
  • UK: Friday 3rd November at 11.30am (GMT)
  • Europe: Friday 3rd November at 12.30pm (CET)
  • Japan: Friday 3rd November at 8.30pm (JST)
  • Australia: Friday 3rd November at 10.30pm (AEST)

You can also watch the version 1.5 livestream right here by clicking on the video below when the stream starts!

Make sure you also visit our Honkai: Star Rail codes page to stay up to date with the latest codes dropped throughout the stream, as they expire in less than 24 hours, and redemptions are limited.

Version 1.4 and the PS5 release is here! Make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want Jingliu, Topaz, or Seele - and check all characters out on our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, how to get more Star Rail Passes, Stagnant Shadows, and an English voice actors list.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 1.5 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely upcoming 1.5 Banners are based on official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, it's highly likely based off social media drip marketing and the official character website labelling them as 'coming soon' that 5-Star's Huohuo and Argenti will be the featured Banners in version 1.5, with Hanya being one of the boosted 4-Stars on Argenti's Banner.

Huohuo is a Wind attacker of The Abundance path, Argenti is a Physical attacker of The Erudition path, and Hanya is a Physical attacker of The Harmony path.

official marketing image of huo huo with her attack and path details
official marketing image of argenti with his attack and path details
official drip marketing for Hanya wither her path and attack details
Image credit: HoYoverse

Although all but confirmed through social media and the character page, these three aren't 100% guaranteed to come out during 1.5, so we'll just have to wait for the livestream to see who is coming next.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Jessica Orr avatar

Jessica Orr

Senior Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

Comments