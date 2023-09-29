Honkai Star Rail 1.4 release date, 1.4 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 1.4 release date and 1.4 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream.

As well as a new Trailblazer Mission, and Companion Mission, we're getting the usual two Banner phases and new time-limited events - with the Honaki: Star Rail 1.4 Banners featuring two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star.

Below, you can find out the exact 1.4 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 1.4 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 release date and time in UK, BST, CDT, EDT and PDT

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 will release on Wednesday 11th October. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 1.4 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 10th October at 11pm (EDT).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 10th October, 8pm (PDT)

: Tuesday 10th October, 8pm (PDT) Central US : Tuesday 10th October, 10pm (CDT)

: Tuesday 10th October, 10pm (CDT) East Coast US : Tuesday 10th October, 11pm (EDT)

: Tuesday 10th October, 11pm (EDT) UK : Wednesday 11th October, 4am (BST)

: Wednesday 11th October, 4am (BST) Europe : Wednesday 11th October, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 11th October, 5am (CEST) Japan : Wednesday 11th October, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 11th October, 12pm (JST) Australia: Wednesday 11th October, 2pm (AET)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down you might be able to play the 1.4 patch a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Banners

There are three new playable characters making their debut in version 1.4: Jingliu, Topaz and Numby, and Guinaifen., with the 5-Star Seele returning.

Phase 1 of the 1.4 Banner schedule begins with new Ice attacker of The Destruction Path, 5-Star Jingliu featured in her Gentle Eclipse of the Moon Banner. Jingliu's Phase 1 Banner should run from Wednesday 11th October until Wednesday 1st November.

The boosted 4-Star characters on Jinglu's Banner are:

Sampo (Wind, The Nihility)

Tingyun (Lightning, The Harmony)

Qingque (Quantum, The Erudition)

In Phase 2 of version 1.4 we have a new Fire attacker of The Hunt Path, 5-Star Topaz and Numby, featured in her Sunset Clause Banner. Returning Quantum attacker of The Hunt path, 5-Star Seele's Butterfly on Swordtip Banner runs alongside Topaz and Numby in Phase 2.

New Fire attacker of The Nihility path, 4-Star Guinaifen, will also be featured on Seele and Topaz and Numby's Banners during Phase 2. These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Wednesday 1st November until Tuesday 21st November.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Seele and Topaz and Numby's Banners are:

Guinaifen (Fire, The Nihility)

Luka (Physical, The Nihility)

Sushang (Physical, The Hunt)

In summary, all of the new 5-Star and 4-Star characters you can Warp on during 1.4 are:

Jingliu (Gentle Eclipse of the Moon Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Ice character of The Destruction path.

: New 5-Star Ice character of The Destruction path. Topaz and Numby (Sunset Clause Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Fire character of The Hunt path.

: New 5-Star Fire character of The Hunt path. Seele (Butterfly on Swordtip Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Quantum character of The Hunt path.

: Returning 5-Star Quantum character of The Hunt path. Guinaifen (Sunset Clause and Butterfly on Swordtip Banners - Phase 2): New 4-Star Fire character of The Nihility path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Jingliu's signature weapon 'I Shall be My Own Sword' of The Destruction path will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 1.4. Topaz and Numby's signature 'Worrisome, Blissful' of The Hunt path will then run alongside her Banner in Phase 2.

There will also be a new Light Cone Banner called Bygone Reminiscence that will feature a rerun of Seele's 5-Star 'In the Night' Light Cone during Phase 2 of version 1.4.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 events

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update includes:

Trailblaze Mission continuation

Companion Mission for Jingliu

New Jarilo-VI areas - Old Weapon Testing Ground and Pillars of Creation

Story replay feature - pause dialogue to explore lore context

New enemies

Another Stagnant Shadow added - Shape of Scorch

Login event with 10 Special Passes

Planar Fissure event (Planar Ornaments double drops)

Realm of the Strange event (Cavern of Corrosion double drops - starts 2nd October)

In addition to this lineup of permanent content, login events, and double drop periods, we're getting two limited-time events during the 1.4 update to Honkai Star Rail.

Here's everything we know about these time-limited events in Honkai Star Rail 1.4:

Aetherium Wars event

Aetherium Wars is a video game in the Star Rail universe, and in this time-limited event it moves from online to an in-person fan event called the Interastaral Tournament Festival held on Jarilo-VI.

As for the gameplay, you have to play different 'Victory Zones' across Jarilo-VI, Herta Space Station, and the Xianzhou Luofu to collect Aether Spirits and use them in your battles. These spirits are various enemies you've fought before - from Belobog guards to Fragmentum monsters, to Warp Trotters.

These Aether Spirits are sorted into three types: mechanical, humanoid, and abhorrent, which act similar to the Elemental type of normal characters. So you have to counter enemies by using the correct type of Aether Spirits. Overlord Aether Spirits are different, as their combat prowess can be improved.

As a reward for completing the required challenges in the Interastaral Tournament Festival, you'll be able to pick a free 4-Star character! You get to choose between: Pela, Serval, Luka, or Hook.

The other rewards you can earn from the Aetherium Wars event include:

Stellar Jade

Self-Modeling Resin

Tracks of Destiny

Relic Remains material

Planar Infinity

This Simulated Universe event is quite similar to the Simulated Universe in general, but there are additional challenges you can complete to receive altered Blessings and Curios, like Infinite Curios, which keeps them around instead of destroying them after a few uses like normal.

After completing normal challenges (like hitting a certain number of destructible items), you enter 'Herta's Manic Plain' with your special buffs. This is your end boss for each floor, and once you complete its associated challenge, you'll clear the floor. The more floors you clear, the harder each wave of enemies becomes.

The rewards you can earn from the Planar Infinity event include:

Stellar Jade

Tracks of Destiny

Character EXP materials

Light Cone EXP materials

Hope you have fun during version 1.4!