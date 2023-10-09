Honkai Star Rail PS5 release date, time, and how to preload

Honkai: Star Rail on PS5 is coming very soon, finally bringing the Astral Express crew and its large roster of characters to PlayStation users.

Whether you plan on switching your playtime to PS5, or jump into Honaki: Star Rail's universe for the first time, we've got the Star Rail PS5 release date and time detailed below.

We've also went over how to preload Star Rail on PS5, and how cross-save works on PS5.

For more help in your Astral Express journey, check out our pages on the version 1.4 schedule, character tier list, redemption codes, and how to get Stellar Jade.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Version 1.4 Trailer - "Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail PS5 release date and time in UK, BST, CDT, EDT and PDT

Honkai Star Rail on PS5 releases on Wednesday 11th October. It follows the game's usual maintenance schedule, releasing at 4am (BST), but due to time zone differences, Star Rail on PS5 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 10th October at 11pm (EDT).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail PS5 release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 10th October, 8pm (PDT)

: Tuesday 10th October, 8pm (PDT) Central US : Tuesday 10th October, 10pm (CDT)

: Tuesday 10th October, 10pm (CDT) East Coast US : Tuesday 10th October, 11pm (EDT)

: Tuesday 10th October, 11pm (EDT) UK : Wednesday 11th October, 4am (BST)

: Wednesday 11th October, 4am (BST) Europe : Wednesday 11th October, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 11th October, 5am (CEST) Japan : Wednesday 11th October, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 11th October, 12pm (JST) Australia: Wednesday 11th October, 2pm (AET)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down preparing for version 1.4, you might be able to play Star Rail on PS5 a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Version 1.4 and the PS5 release with Jingliu and Topaz is coming soon! In the meantime during Version 1.3, make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want Fu Xuan - and check all characters out on our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, how to get more Star Rail Passes, Stagnant Shadows, and an English voice actors list.

How to preload Honkai Star Rail on PS5

Usually, preloading Star Rail patches is free, but you actually have to purchase a "pre-order" bundle to preload Honkai: Star Rail on PS5. We don't recommend getting this bundle, however, as its value is shockingly bad for the £9.49 it's being sold at.

Even the free rewards you get for logging in, and on the free tier of the battle pass, are far better than this bundle. | Image credit: HoYoverse

If you really want to pre-download Star Rail on PS5 though, then you can go to the store either on your PS5 console or PlayStation's website and search for 'Honkai Star Rail', then click that 'Pre-Order' button. Once you've completed the purchase, you'll then be able to preload the game on your PS5.

Remember, this is just to purchase the pre-order bundle that includes the preload, as Honkai: Star Rail is a free download when it actually releases on PS5.

Image credit: Playstation.com

How Honkai Star Rail PS5 cross-save works

If you want to continue your PC or mobile Star Rail save on PS5, then you simply need to log in to your HoYoverse account on Star Rail's PlayStation version when it releases. If this doesn't work straight away, you might also need to link your PlayStation account to your HoYoverse account. You can do this on the official HoYoverse website.

Just keep in mind that this has to be the account you currently play Star Rail on, so it's worth double-checking your login details in-game and your connected accounts on the official HoYoverse website if you happen to have more than one account in use. Make sure to also select the same server across all platforms, as you can only continue a Star Rail save if you're playing on the same server.

If you want to then pick up a PS5 save on mobile or PC, just log in to the same HoYoverse you're using on PS5.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun playing Star Rail on PS5!