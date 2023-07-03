Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream date and time, 1.2 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

Version 1.2 is expected to debut two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star in the next Banners, as well as provide new events to take part in.

We'll cover the exact 1.2 livestream date and 1.2 livestream time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about 1.2 Banner leaks.

When the livestream codes are available, we'll add them immediately to our Star Rail codes page.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CET, EDT and PDT

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream is on Saturday, 8th July at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (EDT) on the official Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel, and the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 livestream time is:

East Coast US : Saturday 8th July at 7.30am (EDT)

: Saturday 8th July at 7.30am (EDT) West Coast US : Saturday 8th July at 4.30am (PDT)

: Saturday 8th July at 4.30am (PDT) UK : Saturday 8th July at 12.30pm (BST)

: Saturday 8th July at 12.30pm (BST) Europe : Saturday 8th July at 1.30pm (CEST)

: Saturday 8th July at 1.30pm (CEST) Australia : Saturday 8th July at 9.30pm (AEST)

: Saturday 8th July at 9.30pm (AEST) Japan: Saturday 8th July at 8.30pm (JST)

You can also watch the version 1.2 livestream right here by clicking on the video below when the stream starts!

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 1.2 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been leaks and official marketing providing us information on the likely upcoming 1.2 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

According to Team China information shared on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit (this link contains a huge spoiler for 1.3!), the leaked version 1.2 Banners are 5-Stars Kafka and Blade with 4-Star Luka also debuting on one of their Banners. This information is likely to be accurate, as Kafka, Blade, and Luka are listed as 'coming soon' on the official Star Rail character website, and Kafka and Blade are also two of the hosts for the upcoming livestream.

From the same website, we know that Kafka is a Lightning attacker of The Nihility path, Blade is a Wind attacker of The Destruction Path, and that Luka is a Physical attacker of The Nihility path.

As a reminder, this information isn't official, so we'll have to wait until the 1.2 livestream for solid details on who and what will be on the next Banners in Honkai Star Rail.