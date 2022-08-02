Hisuian Voltorb 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Go

Players will soon have the chance to get their hands on loads of Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Go. It's probably the main reason you'll want to take part in this week's Spotlight Hour.

There are many other reasons to look forward to the Pokémon Go event. You'll be given the opportunity to catch as many Hisuian Voltorb as you can, with the possibility of catching a 100% perfect IV stats Hisuian Voltorb.

Hisuian Voltorb's Spotlight Hour falls on a fairly quiet day in Pokémon Go - occuring just as the Hisuian Discoveries event draws to a close.

Hisuian Voltorb 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Hisuian Voltorb with perfect IV stats.

Once you’ve caught a 100% IV stats Hisuian Voltorb, you’ll have the choice of evolving it into a Hisuian Electrode with perfect stats. While they don't exactly hold much sway in the Go Battle League, they can be useful in battling Team Go Rocket Grunts or in raids.

The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 865 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 937 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is there a shiny Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Go?

Bad news - there are currently no shiny Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Go.

Hisuian Voltorb was added into Pokémon Go very recently, as part of an in-game celebration of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Its shiny version has yet to be added, which means there's no shiny Hisuian Electrode either, unfortunately.

Hisuian Voltorb evolution tree.

Remember - Spotlight Hours increase the number of Hisuian Voltorb spawning in the wild, so make sure to take advantage and catch as many as possible.

What does shiny Hisuian Voltorb look like?

While we do not have shiny Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Go yet, there is a shiny version in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It has a darker covering on top. Its evolution, Hisuian Electrode has a similar covering, but on the bottom.

Other reasons to catch as many Hisuian Voltorb as possible

Aside from the chance to catch lots of Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Go, there are a number of other reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

This Spotlight Hour’s bonus is double catch Stardust , which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you catch. Be sure to take advantage of this bonus to farm plenty of Stardust. Consider stocking up on Poke Balls before the event.

, which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you catch. Be sure to take advantage of this bonus to farm plenty of Stardust. Consider stocking up on Poke Balls before the event. If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Hisuian Voltorb candy to fully evolve this Pokémon into Hisuian Electrode.

Thanks to Hisuian Voltorb being a grass and electric-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to both of the electric and grass catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time) - but don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. Next week sees Nidoran (female) take the spotlight on 9th August, with the very useful double catch xp bonus.