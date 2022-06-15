GoldenEye 007 documentary GoldenEra coming 27th June

An upcoming feature-length documentary called GoldenEra will give nostalgic fans like me a closer look at the making of the Nintendo 64's iconic game GoldenEye 007.

Within this documentary, viewers will "learn how a young and inexperienced team at UK development studio Rare were handed the James Bond licence, before making a game that would change the medium forever when it was released".

This includes insights from the original GoldenEye 007 team, as well as those within the press that covered the game on its release (all the way back in 1997!) and saw their careers change as a result. It will also touch base with the many fans who played the game 25 years ago and discuss the resulting impact it had on them.

GoldenEra is coming this June.

"GoldenEye 007 wasn't just an obsession for me in the late 1990s; it inspired my career, and continues to influence me to this day... And it didn't just influence who I am - through speaking to so many game industry experts, it's clear it informed a lot of other careers," said GoldenEra director Drew Roller.

"And perhaps more so, the game went on to shape titles that have become phenomena of popular culture, such as Call of Duty and Halo. Equally, GoldenEye 007 introduced design conventions now standard in countless successful titles.

The name's Bond, James Bond.

"When you play a game today, there's almost certainly some GoldenEye 007 DNA in there. That's what makes this story so important to tell."

GoldenEra will be available on Altitude.Film and other digital platforms in the UK and Ireland from 27th June.

In the meantime, if you are looking to get your GoldenEye 007 fix, you should check out the latest trailer for Agent 64: Spies Never Die from Replicant D6. While its does not feature a certain Bond, James Bond, it looks to be a brilliant homage to those glory days of 90s gaming.