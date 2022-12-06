If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

God of War Ragnarök's Photo Mode is finally here

Tyrs of joy.
Photo Mode is now available in God of War Ragnarök, having been included as part of the latest update.

The mode was conspicuously missing from the game at launch, with Santa Monica Studios suggesting that it was not yet ready.

Photo Mode was a highlight of God of War (2018), where it was also released after launch.

Watch on YouTube
Digital Foundry's analysis of God of War Ragnarök.

The new Photo Mode includes the ability to add expressions to Kratos, Atreus, Freya, Brok, Sindri, Tyr, Angrboda, Thor, and Thrúd. You can also hide characters from scenes.

Standard camera features are also included such as adjusting field of view, focal length, camera roll, depth of field, focus distance, and f-stop.

You'll also be able to adjust brightness and apply filters including film grain, exposure, and mess around with vibrance and saturation.

Finally, there's also some quirky vignettes, borders, and logos.

If you like it funky.

God of War Ragnarök has been a resounding commercial success for Sony, with the game being the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation title to date.

The game's director, Eric Williams, has confirmed that DLC for the game is unfortunately unlikely to happen. It should be noted however, that the previous didn't get any story DLC either.

