Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream date and time, 4.5 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide the usual information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events.

Version 4.5 is expected to debut a new 5-Star in its Banners, as well as provide information on the usual new and returning events, alongside Banner rerun news.

We'll cover the exact 4.5 livestream date and time in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all of the information we know about 4.5 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, ET and PT

The Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream is on Friday, 1st March at 12.00pm (GMT) / 7.00am (ET) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 1st March at 4am (PT)

: Friday 1st March at 4am (PT) Central US : Friday 1st March at 6am (CT)

: Friday 1st March at 6am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 1st March at 7am (ET)

: Friday 1st March at 7am (ET) Japan : Friday 1st March at 9pm (JST)

: Friday 1st March at 9pm (JST) Australia : Friday 1st March at 11pm (AET)

: Friday 1st March at 11pm (AET) UK : Friday 1st March at 12pm (GMT)

: Friday 1st March at 12pm (GMT) Europe: Friday 1st March at 1pm (CET)

The 4.5 livestream is then set to go live on the official Genshin Youtube channel an hour later at 1pm (GMT) / 8am (ET).

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.5 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 4.5 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 4.5 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Based on the always reliable official drip marketing, it's almost certain that new Geo character Chiori will be one of the 4.5 Banners in Genshin Impact.

Chiori is a 5-Star Geo sword-user. Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, according to a leak from Full Stop Chan relayed by hxg_diluc on X (formerly Twitter), we're also getting Kazuha and Itto in version 4.5. Leaker dimbreath on X also claims this, and adds that Neuvillette is getting a rerun alongside Kazuha.

If the leaks turn out to be true, then here's our estimate on what the 4.5 Banner schedule will be:

Chiori - Phase 1

Itto - Phase 1

Kazuha - Phase 2

Neuvillette - Phase 2

Left to right: Kazuha and Neuvillette. | Image credit: HoYoverse

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 4.5 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.