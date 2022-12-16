Rescue training dummies in the water is a new quest in Fortnite that's been added as part of the My Hero Academia tie-in event.

First off, you'll need to know the training dummy locations in Fortnite. Then you're tasked with finding six of them to earn exclusive rewards.

Here's where to find training dummies in Fortnite, how to rescue them from the water, and what you'll get for doing so.

Fortnite training dummy locations

There are six training dummies to find in Fortnite. You can find them marked on the map below:

Just head to the locations shown on the map and look for exclamation marks. The training dummies are always found floating in water.

How to rescue training dummies in the water in Fortnite

Once you have located a training dummy in Fortnite, you will need to swim out to it.

Once you're close enough, you'll be able to interact with a training dummy. This will rescue it, logging it as completed. Find all six to earn 20K XP and progress towards the My Hero Academia questline. The first reward in this questline is a Deku's Smash Emoticon. There are several rewards on offer, including Back Bling, and more Emoticons.

Here's what you can earn for completing My Hero Academia quests. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Take care when going for training dummies as they appear in same points for everyone in a match. You'll likely run into other players who are going after them, so try to land quickly and leave the area once you're done.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, visit our guides on character locations, Augments, how to get XP fast, and when Geralt is coming to Fortnite.