Following its anime spin-off, there's now a Cyberpunk 2077 novel coming next year

There is a new Cyberpunk 2077 novel heading our way.

The Cyberpunk 2077 team lifted the lid on this new project earlier today and, while details on this novel (for now at least) are still fairly thin on the ground, we know that it will be called "No Coincidence".

Meanwhile, the story will follow a "group of strangers" doing what they can to negotiate the "dangers of Night City". Something of which, we all know, there are many.

No Coincidence, which CDPR has confirmed will not be a graphic novel, comes from Rafał Kosik. The developer has promised that we will hear more about this novel ahead of its August 2023 release.

Earlier this month, CD Projekt Red announced that a full sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, codenamed Orion, is also in the pipeline.

Much like the novel, we are still light on details, however the developer has stated this game will take the "Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe." It will be helmed by the newly established North American studio, which is based in Boston.

The developer is still remaining quiet on any updates regarding its long-in-the-works Cyberpunk multiplayer project, however. This is something it has been tinkering away on for years and previously described it as a "triple-A" release.

Meanwhile, between this sequel's release and now, Cyberpunk 2077 fans still have the upcoming expansion Phantom Liberty to look forward to.This, the company previously confirmed, is the only planned expansion for this game.