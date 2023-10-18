FC 24 TOTW 5 Cards revealed

Looking for the latest TOTW cards? Don't forget to check-out our guide to this week's FC 24 Team of the Week.

The Team of the Week 5 cards for EA FC 24 have been announced, with the upgraded cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. Unlike recent TOTW releases, this time around the men's players were rated on their performances for their country, not their club, thanks to the international break. And that's not the only difference in TOTW 5, as for the first time in a few weeks we've got a card with an overall rating in the 90s.

The highest rated card in the FC 24 TOTW 5 squad belongs to Virgil van Dijk, with the Liverpool captain getting an overall 90 rated card after a pivotal performance during the international break. The centre-back scored a late penalty in the Netherlands' 1-0 win over Greece, which kept the Dutch in the hunt for a place at Euro 2024.

Elsewhere, Sassulo's Domenico Berardi got the featured card for TOTW 5, after the winger scored a double in Italy's 4-0 win over Malta in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. While there's been a men's international break, women's football has rumbled on. And one of the standout fixtures was the Merseyside derby in the WSL, with Everton captain Megan Finnigan rewarded with a TOTW card after scoring the match winning goal against the Toffees' bitter rivals Liverpool. USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe also got a TOTW card after netting a double for OL Reign.

All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 5 (TOTW 5) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 5

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team Virgil van Dijk ↑90 (89) CB Liverpool Bruno Fernandes ↑89 (88) CAM Manchester United Domenico Berardi (★) ↑87 (85) RW Sassuolo Megan Rapinoe ↑86 (85) LM OL Reign Jonathan Clauss ↑84 (81) RB Marseille Nicolás Otamendi ↑84 (82) CB Benfica Lee Kang In ↑82 (78) CAM PSG Dodi Lukébakio ↑82 (78) RW Sevilla Fredrik Aursnes ↑82 (79) CM Benfica Harry Wilson ↑81 (75) LW Fulham Roland Sallai ↑81 (76) CF SC Freiburg Jesper Karlsson ↑81 (77) LM Bologna Robert Skov ↑80 (74) LWB Hoffenheim Etrit Berisha ↑80 (71) GK Empoli Megan Finnigan ↑80 (73) CB Everton Georges Mikautadze ↑80 (74) ST Ajax İsmail Yüksek ↑80 (72) CDM Fenerbahçe Miguel ↑80 (71) ST CD Leganés

