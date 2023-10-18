If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FC 24 TOTW 5 Cards revealed

Van Dijk leads the line-up in Team of the Week 5.

FC 24 promotional picture showing all the Ultimate Team cards included with Team of the Week 5.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
The Team of the Week 5 cards for EA FC 24 have been announced, with the upgraded cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. Unlike recent TOTW releases, this time around the men's players were rated on their performances for their country, not their club, thanks to the international break. And that's not the only difference in TOTW 5, as for the first time in a few weeks we've got a card with an overall rating in the 90s.

The highest rated card in the FC 24 TOTW 5 squad belongs to Virgil van Dijk, with the Liverpool captain getting an overall 90 rated card after a pivotal performance during the international break. The centre-back scored a late penalty in the Netherlands' 1-0 win over Greece, which kept the Dutch in the hunt for a place at Euro 2024.

Elsewhere, Sassulo's Domenico Berardi got the featured card for TOTW 5, after the winger scored a double in Italy's 4-0 win over Malta in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. While there's been a men's international break, women's football has rumbled on. And one of the standout fixtures was the Merseyside derby in the WSL, with Everton captain Megan Finnigan rewarded with a TOTW card after scoring the match winning goal against the Toffees' bitter rivals Liverpool. USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe also got a TOTW card after netting a double for OL Reign.

The Ultimate Team cards included in the EA FC Team of the Week 5 squad.
All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 5 (TOTW 5) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 5

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team
Virgil van Dijk ↑90 (89) CB Liverpool
Bruno Fernandes ↑89 (88) CAM Manchester United
Domenico Berardi (★) ↑87 (85) RW Sassuolo
Megan Rapinoe ↑86 (85) LM OL Reign
Jonathan Clauss ↑84 (81) RB Marseille
Nicolás Otamendi ↑84 (82) CB Benfica
Lee Kang In ↑82 (78) CAM PSG
Dodi Lukébakio ↑82 (78) RW Sevilla
Fredrik Aursnes ↑82 (79) CM Benfica
Harry Wilson ↑81 (75) LW Fulham
Roland Sallai ↑81 (76) CF SC Freiburg
Jesper Karlsson ↑81 (77) LM Bologna
Robert Skov ↑80 (74) LWB Hoffenheim
Etrit Berisha ↑80 (71) GK Empoli
Megan Finnigan ↑80 (73) CB Everton
Georges Mikautadze ↑80 (74) ST Ajax
İsmail Yüksek ↑80 (72) CDM Fenerbahçe
Miguel ↑80 (71) ST CD Leganés

