EA FC 24 TOTW 13 Predictions
Our picks for Team of the Week 13.
The EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 13 squad is dropping soon, with the best performing players from leagues around the world getting a ratings boost. And, if you're wondering who could make it into the squad, our TOTW 13 predictions has rounded-up the standout players that could get picked.
One of the most impressive performances over the weekend was in the Premier League, as Tottenham thrashed Newcastle United 4-1. South Korean superstar Son Heung-min was a pivotal player for Spurs, getting a goal and two assists in a result that revitalised the Londoners' season. Son could also be joined in Team of the Week 13 by Fulham's Raul Jiménez or Andreas Pereira, after the Cottagers won both of their last two matches 5-0.
Elsewhere, former EPL star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also be getting a new Ultimate Team card for Team of the Week 13. The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward scored twice as Marseille blew away Lorient 4-2 at the weekend. Another player that could be getting a new TOTW card after bagging a double is Lauren Hemp. The England forward was the match winner as Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the WSL. The result keeps the Citizens within touching distance of league leaders Chelsea who are just two points ahead.
FC 24 Team of the Week 13 predictions
Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 13 Predictions rounds-up the standout performers from the men's and women's fixtures that have taken place in the past week. The best performing players could get rewarded with a new TOTW card that boasts an upgraded rating. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.
Strikers
|Player
|Team
|Bruno Fornaroli
|Melbourne Victory
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Lyon
|Esmee Brugts
|Barcelona
|Migouel Alfarela
|Bastia
|Simon Banza
|Braga
|Moussa Sylla
|Pau
|Willem Geubbels
|St Gallen
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Marseille
|Omar Marmoush
|Frankfurt
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham
|Lauren Hemp
|Manchester City
|Ademola Lookman
|Atalanta
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|Jean-Pierre Nsame
|Young Boys
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester City
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Bologna
|Takefusa Kubo
|Real Sociedad
Midfielders
|Player
|Team
|Fabio Kaufmann
|Eintracht Braunschweig
|Kasim Rabihic
|Saarbrücken
|David Kopacz
|Ingolstadt
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|Jan-Niklas Beste
|Heidenheim
|Talisca
|Al Nassr
|Scott McTominay
|Manchester United
|Junior Dina Ebimbe
|Frankfurt
|Georges-Kévin Nkoudou
|Damac
|Mikel Merino
|Real Sociedad
|Pascal Groß
|Brighton
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|Hakan Çalhanoğlu
|Inter Milan
|Álvaro Medrán
|Al Taawoun
|Vitaliy Buyalskyi
|Dynamo Kyiv
Defenders & Goalkeepers
|Player
|Team
|Patrick Mainka
|Heidenheim
|James Tavernier
|Rangers
|Chancel Mbemba
|Marseille
|Brian Kaltak
|Central Coast Mariners
|Christoph Ehlich
|SV Sandhausen
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Federico Dimarco
|Inter Milan
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|Niklas Süle
|Borussia Dortmund
|Pepe
|Porto
|Sacha Boey
|Galatasaray
|Federico Gatti
|Juventus
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Fulham
|Yunis Abdelhamid
|Reims
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|Predrag Rajkovic
|RCD Mallorca
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
That's it for our TOTW 13 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.