EA FC 24 TOTW 13 Predictions

Our picks for Team of the Week 13.

Some of the Ultimate Team cards predicted to feature in the EA FC 24 TOTW 13 squad.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
The EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 13 squad is dropping soon, with the best performing players from leagues around the world getting a ratings boost. And, if you're wondering who could make it into the squad, our TOTW 13 predictions has rounded-up the standout players that could get picked.

One of the most impressive performances over the weekend was in the Premier League, as Tottenham thrashed Newcastle United 4-1. South Korean superstar Son Heung-min was a pivotal player for Spurs, getting a goal and two assists in a result that revitalised the Londoners' season. Son could also be joined in Team of the Week 13 by Fulham's Raul Jiménez or Andreas Pereira, after the Cottagers won both of their last two matches 5-0.

Elsewhere, former EPL star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also be getting a new Ultimate Team card for Team of the Week 13. The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward scored twice as Marseille blew away Lorient 4-2 at the weekend. Another player that could be getting a new TOTW card after bagging a double is Lauren Hemp. The England forward was the match winner as Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the WSL. The result keeps the Citizens within touching distance of league leaders Chelsea who are just two points ahead.

FC 24 Team of the Week 13 predictions

Cards that could feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 13 squad including Aubameyang and McTominay.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 13 Predictions rounds-up the standout performers from the men's and women's fixtures that have taken place in the past week. The best performing players could get rewarded with a new TOTW card that boasts an upgraded rating. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Bruno FornaroliMelbourne Victory
Alexandre LacazetteLyon
Esmee BrugtsBarcelona
Migouel AlfarelaBastia
Simon BanzaBraga
Moussa SyllaPau
Willem GeubbelsSt Gallen
Pierre-Emerick AubameyangMarseille
Omar MarmoushFrankfurt
Son Heung-minTottenham
Lauren HempManchester City
Ademola LookmanAtalanta
Alex IwobiFulham
Jean-Pierre NsameYoung Boys
Raúl JiménezFulham
Stephy MavididiLeicester City
Joshua ZirkzeeBologna
Takefusa KuboReal Sociedad

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Fabio KaufmannEintracht Braunschweig
Kasim RabihicSaarbrücken
David KopaczIngolstadt
Andreas PereiraFulham
Jan-Niklas BesteHeidenheim
TaliscaAl Nassr
Scott McTominayManchester United
Junior Dina EbimbeFrankfurt
Georges-Kévin NkoudouDamac
Mikel MerinoReal Sociedad
Pascal GroßBrighton
Dwight McNeilEverton
Hakan ÇalhanoğluInter Milan
Álvaro MedránAl Taawoun
Vitaliy BuyalskyiDynamo Kyiv

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
Patrick MainkaHeidenheim
James TavernierRangers
Chancel MbembaMarseille
Brian KaltakCentral Coast Mariners
Christoph EhlichSV Sandhausen
Virgil van DijkLiverpool
Federico DimarcoInter Milan
Cristian RomeroTottenham
Niklas SüleBorussia Dortmund
PepePorto
Sacha BoeyGalatasaray
Federico GattiJuventus
Marcos SenesiBournemouth
Tosin AdarabioyoFulham
Yunis AbdelhamidReims
Bernd LenoFulham
Predrag RajkovicRCD Mallorca
Jordan PickfordEverton

That's it for our TOTW 13 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

