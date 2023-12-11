EA FC 24 TOTW 13 Predictions

The EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 13 squad is dropping soon, with the best performing players from leagues around the world getting a ratings boost. And, if you're wondering who could make it into the squad, our TOTW 13 predictions has rounded-up the standout players that could get picked.

One of the most impressive performances over the weekend was in the Premier League, as Tottenham thrashed Newcastle United 4-1. South Korean superstar Son Heung-min was a pivotal player for Spurs, getting a goal and two assists in a result that revitalised the Londoners' season. Son could also be joined in Team of the Week 13 by Fulham's Raul Jiménez or Andreas Pereira, after the Cottagers won both of their last two matches 5-0.

Elsewhere, former EPL star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also be getting a new Ultimate Team card for Team of the Week 13. The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward scored twice as Marseille blew away Lorient 4-2 at the weekend. Another player that could be getting a new TOTW card after bagging a double is Lauren Hemp. The England forward was the match winner as Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the WSL. The result keeps the Citizens within touching distance of league leaders Chelsea who are just two points ahead.

FC 24 Team of the Week 13 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 13 Predictions rounds-up the standout performers from the men's and women's fixtures that have taken place in the past week. The best performing players could get rewarded with a new TOTW card that boasts an upgraded rating. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

Player Team Bruno Fornaroli Melbourne Victory Alexandre Lacazette Lyon Esmee Brugts Barcelona Migouel Alfarela Bastia Simon Banza Braga Moussa Sylla Pau Willem Geubbels St Gallen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Marseille Omar Marmoush Frankfurt Son Heung-min Tottenham Lauren Hemp Manchester City Ademola Lookman Atalanta Alex Iwobi Fulham Jean-Pierre Nsame Young Boys Raúl Jiménez Fulham Stephy Mavididi Leicester City Joshua Zirkzee Bologna Takefusa Kubo Real Sociedad

Midfielders

Player Team Fabio Kaufmann Eintracht Braunschweig Kasim Rabihic Saarbrücken David Kopacz Ingolstadt Andreas Pereira Fulham Jan-Niklas Beste Heidenheim Talisca Al Nassr Scott McTominay Manchester United Junior Dina Ebimbe Frankfurt Georges-Kévin Nkoudou Damac Mikel Merino Real Sociedad Pascal Groß Brighton Dwight McNeil Everton Hakan Çalhanoğlu Inter Milan Álvaro Medrán Al Taawoun Vitaliy Buyalskyi Dynamo Kyiv

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Patrick Mainka Heidenheim James Tavernier Rangers Chancel Mbemba Marseille Brian Kaltak Central Coast Mariners Christoph Ehlich SV Sandhausen Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Federico Dimarco Inter Milan Cristian Romero Tottenham Niklas Süle Borussia Dortmund Pepe Porto Sacha Boey Galatasaray Federico Gatti Juventus Marcos Senesi Bournemouth Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham Yunis Abdelhamid Reims Bernd Leno Fulham Predrag Rajkovic RCD Mallorca Jordan Pickford Everton

That's it for our TOTW 13 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.